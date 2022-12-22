Antonio Brown No Longer Facing Domestic Violence Charge Following Arrest Warrant Withdrawal

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Earlier this month, an arrest warrant for the NFL free agent was issued for misdemeanor battery domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his four kids.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown will not be thrown into jail over an alleged battery. The NFL free agent is no longer facing domestic violence charges after an arrest warrant issued against him has been withdrawn.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday, December 21 that the 34-year-old athlete is no longer a wanted man according to a notice of termination of prosecution that was filed by the Florida State Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

The State Attorney's Office also said that the alleged victim recanted her story to them during a follow-up interview on December 16. Following the woman's new statement, prosecutors said they "determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place." The SAO explained, "As a result, a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO's decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant."

An arrest warrant for AB was issued on December 1 for misdemeanor battery domestic violence. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver allegedly assaulted an unidentified woman, allegedly the mother of his four kids, inside a South Tampa home on November 28.

Police said the altercation quickly escalated into physical violence, as AB allegedly threw a shoe at her and struck her "in the ponytail." In a statement, police stated, "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head."

AB reportedly tried to evict the victim from the residence and locked her out. Police allegedly arrived at the scene but AB refused to speak with them. According to Fox 13 News, the footballer locked himself inside the house and allegedly threatened to shoot the victim if she attempted to re-enter.

"The suspect placed an informal eviction notice on the door…with 11/28/2022 at the date showing the victim has 7 days to gather her belongings and leave," the police report read. "The suspect continued throughout the incident to state that the victim had no right to be at that residence or to even gain entry to it because she did not live there. The victim's ID has the listed address as her residence as of 10/18/2022."

Police claimed AB also began throwing the woman's belongings out of the house. They said the victim eventually left the residence with her children and was advised to spend the night at a hotel or friend's house.

ESPN reported that Tampa Bay PD previously requested a temporary risk protection order against AB, which would prevent him from possessing firearms or ammunition if he posed a significant threat to himself or others. A judge, however, denied the request on November 29.

