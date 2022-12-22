LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Instagram/Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The former 'The Price Is Right' model also claps back at Internet trolls who call her 'baby mama #538' after she appeared to slam her ex over his pictures with other kids.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - LaNisha Cole has seemingly refused to be forever included in Nick Cannon's infamous long list of on-and-off girlfriends. The model has shared a cryptic post about "leaving toxic relationships" after previously shading her baby daddy over his pictures with other kids.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 21, she asked her followers to share their "stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships." She promised that she'll "talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys." She went on imploring, "Let's have a this very important conversation/discussion."

After receiving numerous DMs from people sharing their own stories, which she posted on her Stories anonymously, LaNisha penned another message to clap back at her critics. "And for the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages..I get that it's easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person's life and feel like you're better than them," she wrote.

"Yes I've made mistakes," she admitted. "Yes I've put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we've all done in the name of love. You have too!) But I'm choosing to do better. Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it's getting old."

The former "The Price Is Right" model continued firing back, "I get it. My life plays out publicly but there's a lot you don't see. There's always so much more I want to say but this isn't the time. I wouldn't change a single thing about my journey because I'm in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here."

"I've made peace with every decision I've made in my life and I pray that you make peace with whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don't know," she added. "Get out of toxic comment sections on social media. It's not real life."

LaNisha shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with Nick. Prior to these Stories, she appeared to diss him with a cryptic post about "fake IG photo op."

"There's no need to mention me or send anything to my dms," she wrote over the weekend. "It has nothing to do with me... and no need to be messy. It's all love over this way Happy holidays to you and your family!"

The 40-year-old added in a separate Story, "Thank you for the messages. It's important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all." She continued, "It's not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love - and it's not fake IG photo op love - it's real day in and day out love."

Her shady Stories arrived after Nick was seen posing for Christmas-themed photo shoot with Abby De La Rosa and their three children. His other baby mama, Bre Tiesi, recently also shared photos of the multi-talented star posing with their 5-month-old son Legendary Love and Santa.

You can share this post!