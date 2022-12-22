Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

The 'General Hospital' actress was forced to return to hospital a week after a surgery when she came down with an illness and was subsequently placed on life support before her death.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sonya Eddy reportedly passed away from an "uncontainable" infection after hospital surgery. According to a close friend of the "General Hospital" actress, 55, whose passing was announced on Tuesday, December 20, the late star went into hospital for a non-emergency and pre-scheduled procedure on December 9 before she was released two days later.

To TMZ, her friend Tyler Ford said Eddy then fell ill and returned to hospital on December 15 when doctors found Sonya had developed an infection that had become "uncontainable." The actress was said to have been placed on life support by Monday morning and died later that night.

It appears Sonya never married and did not have any children. Her death was announced on Tuesday by her Oscar-winner actress friend Octavia Spencer, 52, who hailed her as a "creative angel." She said on Instagram, "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night."

"The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!" she added while including a broken heart and flying dove emoji with her tribute.

Sonya's cause of death is as yet unknown.

Frank Valentini, executive producer on ABC's "General Hospital" soap opera also paid tribute to the star, saying, "I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend."

"The lights in the hub of the nurses' station will now be a bit dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire 'GH' cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

Born in Concord, California, Sonya majored in theatre and dance at University of California and received her BA in 1992. The licensed vocational nurse featured on "General Hospital" from 2006 as straight-talking head nurse Epiphany Johnson, racking up 543 episodes in the role.

Her acting debut came in the "Zora Is My Name" play in 1990 and she went on to appear in TV shows such as "Married... with Children", "Seinfeld", and "Home Improvement" as well as "Glee", "2 Broke Girls", and "Fresh Off the Boat".

