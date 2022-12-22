 

Holly Madison Dishes on 'Horrible Things' at Hefner's Mansion in Trailer for Playboy Documentary

Holly Madison Dishes on 'Horrible Things' at Hefner's Mansion in Trailer for Playboy Documentary
Instagram
TV

The former Playboy Bunny appears in a teaser for upcoming documentary 'The Playboy Murders' which is expected to reveal seedy incidents at Hugh Hefner's mansion.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Holly Madison says Playboy Bunnies were "real people." Previously working in the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles and famously dating late owner Hugh Heffner, the 42-year-old reality star is set to appear in a new documentary detailing "horrible things" that happened in the magazine owner's seedy home over the years, including the 2009 murder of Jasmine Fiore.

"There was something about the Playboy brand that had a little bit more of a mystique to it. These horrible things could really happen to anyone. These were real people with real families. When you pose nude, a lot of people think it grants some sort of ownership to you," she said in a trailer for the upcoming documentary "The Playboy Murders".

  Editors' Pick

The firmer "Holly's World" star first spoke out about her time as a Playboy Bunny and her relationship with the late businessman - who died at the age of 91 in 2017 - in her 2015 memoir "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny" and last year admitted that being in the mansion was like being part of a "cult."

She said, "It's a very cult-like atmosphere anyway and you're manipulated to feel that way, but on top of it, my own shame kept me there too. I just couldn't really imagine a life outside of there. Imagine having sex with somebody in a room full of women who all hate you and you know they're all talking s*** about you. Like, how horrible? It was gross."

"The Playboy Murders" will stream on Discovery+ from January 23.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dolly Parton Claims Her 'Warped Sense of Humor' Is Key to Her Happy Marriage

Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie
Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
'Teen Mom': Briana DeJesus Cries After Refusing to Film With Ashley Jones Following Nasty Fight
TV

'Teen Mom': Briana DeJesus Cries After Refusing to Film With Ashley Jones Following Nasty Fight

Holly Madison Dishes on 'Horrible Things' at Hefner's Mansion in Trailer for Playboy Documentary

Holly Madison Dishes on 'Horrible Things' at Hefner's Mansion in Trailer for Playboy Documentary

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

'The Witcher' Will 'Honor' Henry Cavill With 'the Most Heroic Sendoff'

'The Witcher' Will 'Honor' Henry Cavill With 'the Most Heroic Sendoff'

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries