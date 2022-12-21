Afroman Challenges Kanye West and Donald Trump With 2024 Presidential Bid

Instagram/Cover Images/John Taggart/Pool Celebrity

The 'Crazy Rap' hitmaker announces his plans to run for president in 2024 during his show at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, MO, racing against Ye, former President Trump as well as current President Joe Biden.

AceShowbiz - Afroman better be not high when declaring his presidential candidacy for 2024. The rapper/singer, who is best known for his song "Because I Got High", has announced that he'll run for president in the upcoming election.

The 48-year-old made the big announcement during his show at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, MO over the weekend. In a clip of the concert, he told the crowd, "Can I make the biggest announcement I ever made in my life? I'm running for president in 20-20-fro! We gonna get legal weed everywhere." The crowd responded with loud cheers.

Afroman reiterated his intention on Instagram. "I'm running for president of the United States of America vote for Joseph afroman," he wrote on Monday, December 19, "foreman recreational cannabis in all 50 states mandatory body cameras on all police officers or no paychecc."

His campaign manager Jason Savage later said in a statement on Tuesday, "My Fellow Americans, There comes a time in the course of human events when change must be affected. That time is now. Americans are suffering, and the status quo is no longer acceptable."

Addressing the critical elements of Afroman's platform, Jason added, "Inflation is out of control. The economy is in shambles. The housing market is staggering. Politicians are corrupt. Bad apples are allowed to remain in law enforcement, amongst our noble and brave officers. Medicinal plants are criminalized, while pharmaceutical companies enrich themselves on chemicals with unknown side effects. The media sows the seeds of hatred 24 hours a day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year. They attempt to divide based on race, religion, gender, sexual preference, and every other category that they can think of."

"We need a candidate that is truly elected by the people, and for the people," he added. "We need a man that can step up and lead with a firm hand. The people are starved for a Commander in Chief, that leads from a place of love and not hate. In these dark times, we need a leader that truly embodies the American dream."

Jason stated, "My candidate IS the American Dream. Who better to lead in criminal justice reform, than a man who has traveled through the complete metamorphosis of the justice system? A man who entered juvenile hall as a tadpole, and hopped out of prison as a bullfrog, and is still the American Dream. The most rejected, disrespected, when he went for a job he was never selected, and is still The American Dream. The acceptable reject. The original Hungry Hustler."

"A representative of the blue state of California, and the red state of Mississippi," he went on gushing over the presidential candidate. "Our Cannabis Commander in Chief. Our Pot Head of State. Who better to hold the highest office in the land, than the highest and flyest playa in the game? He is for the black man, Mexican, even poor white, all human beings that have no rights. So put down your past, and pick up your future."

"It is my immense honor and pleasure to formally announce Afroman as an independent candidate for President of the United States of America," the statement concluded. He'll reportedly run as an independent.

Afroman will challenge fellow rap star Kanye West, who has earlier announced his plans to run for president following his unsuccessful 2020 bid. Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have also expressed their intention to join the White House race.

