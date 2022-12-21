Victoria Beckham Wants Son Brooklyn to 'Be Happy' When Addressing Nicola Peltz Feud

Cover Images/John Rainford Celebrity

In a new podcast interview with Dax Shepard, the former Spice Girls member also admits that she just tried to do her 'best' as a parent and 'support' her kids.

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Victoria Adams has shared her real thoughts about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz' marriage. In a new podcast interview with Dax Shepard, the former Spice Girls is trying to show "support" to her eldest son.

Victoria said in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her "best" as a parent amid rumors there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his marriage earlier this year to Nicola. The 48-year-old star, who has Brooklyn, 23, Romeo Beckham, 20, Cruz Beckham, 17, and Harper, 11, with her retired footballer husband David Beckham, 47, told the "Armchair Expert" podcast when asked if she and her spouse give advice to their kids, "We're so close to our children, I think it's all about communication."

"You're just trying to do the best that you can as a parent and support your kids. You want them to be happy, hard-working, good, kind human beings," Victoria shared. "But ultimately, you know, the kids have got to do what they're going to do. You've just got to be there to support them and love them."

Billionaire heiress Nicola has denied there was a "feud" with Victoria after reports she didn't wear a wedding dress designed by Brooklyn's mum. She explained the ex-singer turned fashion designer's atelier had not had time to make the gown, adding, "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?' I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labeling it feud?"

"I think it all started, and I've said this before, because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it," the 27-year-old beauty stressed. "But I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."

Nicola eventually opted for a Valentino couture dress instead of Victoria's design, and also told Variety about the choice, "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it. I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started."

