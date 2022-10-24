Harry Styles Predicted to Win Big at Grammy and Brit Awards in 2023

Cover Images/Captive Camera Music

The 'As It Was' hitmaker is expected to take home some of the biggest prizes at the upcoming Grammy and Brit Awards next year for his latest studio album 'Harry's House'.

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has been predicted for success at both the Grammys and the Brit Awards next year. The "As It Was" singer is scheduled to perform at the ceremonies on both sides of the Atlantic in 2023 and insiders suggest that he is likely to take home some gongs.

"The fact both awards' shows are desperate for Harry to sing is a massive indicator that they don't expect him to go home empty-handed," a music industry source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

Harry has been backed to eclipse mega stars such as Adele and Beyonce Knowles to add to his single Grammy award following the success of his latest album "Harry's House".

A US insider said, "Everyone expected Adele v Beyonce to be the big Grammys story. But Harry's campaign is building momentum and the early talk amongst the Grammy members is that he's now expected to take home some of the biggest trophies."

Meanwhile, the music heartthrob is said to have taken up golf to help him relax while touring. A source claimed, "Harry loves to unwind by playing golf. When you've got over 60,000 fans screaming your name with every movement it can be overwhelming."

"A round of golf is the complete opposite of a stadium show - it's peaceful and by its nature comes with privacy, so it's perfect. Harry has made sure to check out as many golf courses as possible as he tours the world. He's even added golfing clothes to his luggage."

The 28-year-old star has revealed that he has been hard at work on his next record between shows. Harry said, "I'm always writing. I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we've just put an album out."