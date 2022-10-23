 

Trevor Noah Denies Beefing With Kanye West, Claims He's Concerned About the Rapper

The 'Daily Show with Trevor Noah' host, who was previously attacked by the rapper/fashion designer back in March, also emphasizes that he 'grew up loving Kanye.'

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Trevor Noah has made it clear that things are all good between him and Kanye West. Insisting that he has never had a feud with the latter, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" host claimed he's concerned about the rapper instead.

The comedian addressed his relationship with the emcee after an audience member asked him why he's "beefing with Ye." In response, the 38-year-old replied, "Why am I beefing with Kanye? That's an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways."

"Genuinely it does," Trevor continued. "In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists. I've never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West... Genuinely I mean this."

"If somebody says to me or to anyone that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don't take their medication they're unable to control themselves - and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven't taken the medication - and then they platform the person and put them up ... I sometimes think it's a little s**tty, to be honest with you," the South African native further explained.

Noting that his grandfather was bipolar and would "act in a certain way and could do certain things" during a mental health episode, Trevor said he found it "strange" that people care more about what's "going viral" as a result of Ye's remarks. He also emphasized that he "grew up loving Kanye."

"I don't have beef with a human being who has expressed openly that they're dealing with a mental health issue. I don't have beef with that human being," the funnyman added. "What I have beef with is us as a society not coming together around the person and going like, 'Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything.' If this is what you want to say when you're on your medication, then that's a different story. But because you've told us that, I'm not going to sit by and say that."

Ye attacked Trevor on social media back in Marc. He described the latter as a "k**n" for speaking against him amid his drama with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Though so, Trevor was not mad at the father of four. Instead of attacking him back, the TV host showed how much the musician has inspired him.

