 

Taylor Swift Unveils Chaotic 'Anti-Hero' Music Video From New Album 'Midnights'

Music

The dramatic visuals, which the Grammy winner directs by herself, features appearances from actors Mike Birbiglia and John Early as he play her future sons.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has given fans a new offering after releasing her new album release. On Friday, October 21, the Grammy-winning singer unleashed a chaotic music video for "Midnights" track, "Anti-Hero".

In the visuals, Taylor is trying to run away from a number of ghosts. However, she turns out to find her doppelganger and they later party hard together. As the clip transitions, the musician becomes a 50-foot giant who crashes a dinner party.

In a certain scene, Taylor is dead. Her future sons, played by actors Mike Birbiglia and John Early, are busy talking about the inheritance instead of mourning her passing. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis stars as Tay's daughter-in-law, whom she fears "kills her for the money."

The "Red" songstress directed the music video by herself. Following its release, she shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed."

"Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time, with some help from the excellent @birbigs, @bejohnce, and @maryelizabethellis who fabulously portray… get ready for it… my grown sons and daughter in law?" she added. "Anyway. Forever grateful to my incredible DP @the_rinayang and our amazing crew."

Speaking of the tune, Taylor said, "Track three, 'Anti-Hero', is one of my favorite songs I've ever written." She added, "I really don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before."

"Midnights" is Taylor's 10th studio album, which she first revealed during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2022 VMAs. The project consists of 13 tracks and features a guest appearance from Lana Del Rey on "Snow on the Beach".

