Taylor Swift May Hint at Friendship With Kim Kardashian After Kanye West Divorce on 'Midnights'

Fans of the Grammy winner also believe that the singer addresses her beef with Scooter Braun on 'Karma', one of the songs off the 13-track record which was released on Friday, October 21.

Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Taylor Swift taking a jab at Kimye on her newly-released album "Midnights"? Fans were convinced that the 32-year-old pop star threw shades at Kanye West over Kim Kardashian divorce on "Vigilante S**t" off the 13-track record, which was released on Friday, October 21.

On the track, Taylor sings about being "thick as thieves" with the ex of a nemesis and giving her "cold hard proof." She belts out, "Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride/ Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife/ And she looks so pretty/ Driving in your Benz."

Upon listening to the song, Swifties made a theory that she and Kim are now secretly friends and are teaming up against Kanye together. The Grammy-winning singer is infamously beefing with the "Donda" artist after he rudely crashed her MTV VMAs speech back in 2009.

"VIGILANTE S**T IS ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN OMG!!! GUYS!!!!!!!?????????!!!!!!" one excited fan wrote on Twitter. Another person tweeted, "THIS HAS TO BE ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN AND TAYLOR OMG … IM SCREAMING."

Echoing the sentiment, one other fan wrote, "is vigilante s**t about taylor and kim teaming up to get revenge against kanye because oh my god." Praising Taylor for the lyrics, one individual said, "You can't tell me this isn't about Kim Kardashian and Kanye west. We love, adore and respect a petty Taylor Swift."

Fans also believed that Taylor addressed her beef with Scooter Braun on "Karma". "Spider boy, king of thieves/ Weave your little webs of opacity/ My pennies made your crown," Taylor sings. "Trick me once, trick me twice/ Don't you know that cash ain't the only price?/ It's coming back around."

Taylor and Scooter are feuding after the entertainment executive bought her song catalog of her first six albums from Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta. "This is my worst case scenario," Taylor wrote on her Tumblr in June 2019 when the news was announced. "This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says 'Music has value', he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it."