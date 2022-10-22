Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Son 'Baby Ozzie'

Instagram Celebrity

Alongside a black-and-white image of herself cradling the little one in bed, the 'This Is Us' actress announces the arrival her second child, who joins her 20-month-old son August.

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore has given birth to her second son. The 38-year-old pop singer is already mother to 20-month-old August with husband Taylor Goldsmith but the trio have now become a family of four with the slightly "late" arrival of baby Ozzie on Friday, October 21.

Alongside a black-and-white image of herself cradling the little one in bed, Mandy wrote on Instagram, "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)." She added, Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

The "Tangled" star was inundated with congratulatory messages just moments after making the post, including one from "High School Musical" actress Ashley Tisdale, who wrote, "Congrats you guys!", whilst "Mad Men" star Alison Brie wrote, "Congratulations!! Welcome Ozzie!!" and comedian Tyler Merritt said, "My heart!!!! My freaking heart!"

Celebrities congratulated Mandy Moore over second child's arrival.

The happy news comes just days after the "Candy" hitmaker explained that she was "playing the waiting game" for her second child and was cherishing the time she had left with her little boy still as an only child.

At the time, she wrote, "As we play the patient waiting game, I'll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know. He's still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there's change in the air and he's going to be the best big brother ever. #thisisgus."