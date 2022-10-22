Taylor Swift Reveals Self-Loathing on New Album 'Midnights'

Instagram Music

The 'Bad Blood' singer talks about one of the themes on her newly-released studio album, explaining it's about the feelings that surface in 'the middle of the night.'

Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift claims her new album carries themes of "self-hatred." While her tenth studio album "Midnights" has been the subject of intense speculation over its apparently personal lyrics, the 32-year-old explained it had been inspired by feelings that surface in the early hours.

"So one of the themes about 'Midnights' is how you're feeling in the middle of the night, and that can be intense self-hatred," she told "New Music Daily" on Apple Music about the song "Karma" from the record.

"You go through these very polarising emotions when you're up late at night and your brain just spirals - it can spiral downward or it can spiral way up and you can just be really feeling yourself and 'Karma' is written from a perspective of feeling like really happy really proud of the way your life is... feeling like this must be a reward for doing stuff right and it's a song that I really love because I think we all need some of those moments."

"You know, we can't just be beating ourselves up all the time. You have to have these moments where you're like, 'You know what karma is, my boyfriend, and that's it'."

It was a rare public mention from Taylor about her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 31, who she has been dating since 2006. Taylor made "Midnights" on a break from currently re-recording her early records due to a dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun, 41, and is her first original record in two years.

It comes after she said she has secretly based the genres of her songs on what type of pen she is using to write. The singer admitted it is "dorky" she has three different types of tune - which have been written using a quill, fountain pen or glitter gel pen.

She recently said about her creative process, "I've never talked about this publicly before because, well, it's dorky. But I have secretly established genre categories for the lyrics I write. They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics."

"This sounds confusing but I came up with these categories based on what writing tool I imagined having in my hand when I scribbled it down. I don't have a quill. Anymore. I broke it when I was mad."