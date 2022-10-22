Heather Rae El Moussa and Hubby Tarek Enjoy Babymoon While Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Selling Sunset' star and her spouse Tarek El Moussa enjoy a romantic getaway for two to mark their wedding anniversary and impending arrival of their first child.

AceShowbiz - Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa marked their first wedding anniversary by heading off on a babymoon trip. "It's our one-year anniversary weekend slash babymoon. We're combining them both since we don't have a lot of time," the 35-year-old reality TV star explained in a post on Instagram.

The "Selling Sunset" star is pregnant with her first child with Tarek and they decided to celebrate a year since their tying the knot by going away together on a special holiday before the impending birth of their baby boy - with Heather admitting they combined their anniversary celebration with a babymoon as they were running out of time.

Heather asked Tarek whether he could believe they'd been married for a whole yeah and he jokingly replied, "Oh yeah," prompting Heather to laugh, "Best year of his life. Alright, let's go celebrate!" She later posted a picture of herself posing in her hotel room with a window overlooking the sea.

The couple's first anniversary falls on Sunday, October 23 and Tarek previously looked forward to the occasion in a post on Instagram in which he paid a sweet tribute to his wife.

He wrote, "I can't believe this week marks our one year wedding anniversary. In a way, I feel like I blinked and it went by too quickly. But in another way I look at all that has happened in a year and my mind is blown. One year later and we're now married with a little boy on the way, a new TV show in the works, and so many amazing things to look forward to ... "