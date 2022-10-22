 

Playboi Carti Clowned After Debuting New Face Piercings

Playboi Carti Clowned After Debuting New Face Piercings
Celebrity

Appearing to channel Lil Uzi Vert, the 'Woke Up Like This' emcee has posted on his Instagram page photos of him sporting a bridge piercing and a forehead piercing.

  Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti's style is definitely not to everybody's liking. The "Magnolia" hitmaker has been heavily mocked online after he debuted his new face piercings, which were seemingly inspired by fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

On Wednesday, October 19, the 26-year-old took to social media to debut his new look. He shared some captionless photos that showed his bridge piercing and forehead piercing.

While Playboi Carti appeared to be proud of his new accessories, many were not into it, with one user commenting, "BRO JUST BE GETTING PIERCINGS ANYWHERE." Another reacted, "Rich people be bored."

A third mocked the former boyfriend of Iggy Azalea, "Reminds me of a rocking climbing wall," while another quipped, "It's giving connect the dots." A fifth user boldly said, "Absolutely not," while another remarked, "What in the worldd!!!!No wonder he and uzi are best of Friends."

"Double hell nah s**t look like it hurt," one person opined, while someone else noted, "I like the nose piercing ! The forehead ones looks like it hurt real bad." Some others criticized how the forehead piercing doesn't look centered. "It look crooked something is off centered," one person pointed out, as another echoed, "forehead piercing ain’t even lined up together."

The face piercings aside, Playboi Carti has been experimenting with his look lately. He recently showed off his ghostly makeup with heavy black eyeliner and braided dreads. In August, he also unveiled a "SATAN" tattoo he got on the back of his neck.

The artwork also turned off his fans, as one person pleaded, "@playboicarti undo this tattoo so i can add you back to my playlists please." Another fan commented on DJ Akademiks' Instagram repost, "I miss the old carti."

