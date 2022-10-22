 

Lil Baby Confused After Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Gives Him $80,000 During Live Stream

Lil Baby Confused After Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Gives Him $80,000 During Live Stream
Instagram
Celebrity

The rapper, who recently released his latest album called 'It's Only Me', receives huge stacks of cash from Kai Cenat because the latter is moved by the emcee's philanthropic efforts.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby got a special surprise when joining Kai Cenat in a Thursday, October 20 Twitch session. During the live stream, Kai gave the "It's Only Me" artist $80,000 for his philanthropic efforts over the years, but the emcee couldn't hide his confusion when receiving the gift.

During the interaction, the Internet personality gave the hip-hop star a stack of cash while saying, "I be feeling like you be doing so much for people, bro." However, it took a moment for the MC to react to the former's statement. After taking the money, he quipped, "You ain't getting this back now."

Baby has been known for giving back to his community. Back in August 2021, he treated kids from his hometown of Atlanta to several free bikes. He also presented them with a refurbished basketball court. Just weeks prior to that, the hip-hop star donated laptops, school supplies and new clothes to Atlanta kids in a back-to-school drive.

  See also...

In June, he bought all of the shoes at a local Footlocker store for families in his hometown. After a video of him leaving the store with the sneakers made its way online, he clarified on Instagram Story that the giveaway is just light work for him.

"Buying shoes ain't what I mean by saving community or giving back!!" he said at that time. "That was some s**t I did cause I seen a lot of them had on flip flops. When I say save community, I mean centers, programs, jobs. You can't imagine the s**t I don't post."

Later in July, Baby teamed up with restaurateur Lemont Bradley to provide 100 jobs to people, specifically those under the age of 21, in his hometown. "We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro-Atlanta," the pair said in a joint statement. "With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income."

"We are so excited about this initiative," they continued. "Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city's economy but we are really focused on lowering the city's crime rate."

You can share this post!

James Corden Thinks His Restaurant Drama Is 'Silly' Because He 'Did Nothing Wrong'

Playboi Carti Clowned After Debuting New Face Piercings
Related Posts
See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

Lil Baby Sets Record Straight on Rumors He Paid $16K for Sex With Porn Star

Lil Baby Sets Record Straight on Rumors He Paid $16K for Sex With Porn Star

New Couple Alert? Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty Caught Enjoying a Bowling Date

New Couple Alert? Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty Caught Enjoying a Bowling Date

Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

Most Read
Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh
Celebrity

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'