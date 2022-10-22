Lil Baby Confused After Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Gives Him $80,000 During Live Stream

Instagram Celebrity

The rapper, who recently released his latest album called 'It's Only Me', receives huge stacks of cash from Kai Cenat because the latter is moved by the emcee's philanthropic efforts.

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby got a special surprise when joining Kai Cenat in a Thursday, October 20 Twitch session. During the live stream, Kai gave the "It's Only Me" artist $80,000 for his philanthropic efforts over the years, but the emcee couldn't hide his confusion when receiving the gift.

During the interaction, the Internet personality gave the hip-hop star a stack of cash while saying, "I be feeling like you be doing so much for people, bro." However, it took a moment for the MC to react to the former's statement. After taking the money, he quipped, "You ain't getting this back now."

Baby has been known for giving back to his community. Back in August 2021, he treated kids from his hometown of Atlanta to several free bikes. He also presented them with a refurbished basketball court. Just weeks prior to that, the hip-hop star donated laptops, school supplies and new clothes to Atlanta kids in a back-to-school drive.

In June, he bought all of the shoes at a local Footlocker store for families in his hometown. After a video of him leaving the store with the sneakers made its way online, he clarified on Instagram Story that the giveaway is just light work for him.

"Buying shoes ain't what I mean by saving community or giving back!!" he said at that time. "That was some s**t I did cause I seen a lot of them had on flip flops. When I say save community, I mean centers, programs, jobs. You can't imagine the s**t I don't post."

Later in July, Baby teamed up with restaurateur Lemont Bradley to provide 100 jobs to people, specifically those under the age of 21, in his hometown. "We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro-Atlanta," the pair said in a joint statement. "With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income."

"We are so excited about this initiative," they continued. "Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city's economy but we are really focused on lowering the city's crime rate."