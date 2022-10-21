Marquise Jackson Enrages Son of 50 Cent's Enemy After Leaking His Phone Number

Instagram Celebrity

Supreme Mcgriff Jr., the son of a person who allegedly plotted to kill Fiddy, says he has been receiving calls from unknown numbers after Marquise shares a screenshot of text messages between the two of them.

AceShowbiz - Marquise Jackson has somehow dragged the son of 50 Cent's enemy while he continues bickering with his father. The 26-year-old has upset Supreme Mcgriff Jr., the son of a person who allegedly plotted to kill Fiddy, after leaking his phone number.

In an Instagram video, Supreme went off on Marquise for sharing his contact detail to public. "I'm not gonna lie, bro. This is not the time for this," he said in the clip. He demanded that Marquise remove the post featuring screenshot of text messages between the two of them. "This is definitely I'm gonna tell you one time. Delete that post of your page, bro. 'Cuz you want attention right now. And it's not gonna work out how you think it's gonna work out, bro. You want attention right now, bro."

Supreme went on warning Marquise, "Im'ma tell you one time, bro. Marquise, you don't want this problem, bro. Delete that post of your page." Fuming, he continued, "You leak my number, bro?! You got people calling my phone. You're really on some feds, bro. You're on some police s**t, bro. Take that post down, bro."

Supreme added in the caption, "Don't end up like you know who @199viq That's all imma say."

Marquise recently responded to Fif's interview with "The Breakfast Club" when he addressed his photo with Supreme. He claimed that he wasn't aware the man in the old photo with him was the son of Fiddy's enemy.

Marquise additionally shared a screenshot of their text conversation. While he didn't mention Supreme by name, he failed to completely block out Supreme's phone number. As a result, he started to receive numerous calls from unknown numbers.

In his post, Marquise insisted that he wants to talk to his father. "Now y'all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the [world] & behind the scenes. I have no phone number for you & You've had me blocked on social media for years so I can't DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they're scared of you," he wrote. "This seems to be the only way to reach you. I'm not a kid anymore. No mommy involved."

"I don't want nor need money from you. I stand on my own 2. I don't like attention I had so many opportunities to get that and I choose not too. I saw the breakfast club interview and it didn't sound like much accountability there just ego, blaming and more so about money as if you were the child in the situation," he added. "Those text messages was ME I was waiting outside for you that was the day you broke my heart. I forgave you for it. I'm ready when you ready to sit down & talk."