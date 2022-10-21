Son of WWE Legend Kevin Nash 'Tragically' Died at 26

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - WWE legend Kevin Nash and his family are mourning the loss of his beloved child. His son Tristen Nash has "tragically" passed away at the age of 26, so it's announced on Thursday, October 20.

The family confirmed the sad news in a statement obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the statement read.

Tristen, who is the only child of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and his wife Tamara Nash, had recently started working behind the scenes on his father's "Kliq This" podcast featuring co-host Sean Oliver. "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together," the statement went on to note.

"The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time," the statement written on behalf of the grieving family continued to read. The cause of death has not been made public.

Following the sad news, Kevin's "Kliq This" co-host Sean paid tribute to Tristen on Twitter. "I met a great young man this year named Tristen. He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be," he wrote.

Sean added, "The unfairness of our short time on earth rears it's ugly head again & we are rendered speechless. To steal a heart so pure, full of potential, is cruelty beyond understanding. Won't try. I have his last text to me: 'Love you man.' I read it 50 times in 2 days &, T, I'm gonna read it a lot more. #T."

Wrestling icon Shawn Michaels, who was in the legendary Kliq with Kevin, also expressed his condolences. "Our heart goes out to him," he said to TMZ. "He knows where his Kliq buddies stand ... and we're going to be with him. Just letting him have his time in this time of extreme difficulty and just being there for him and praying for him and we hope that's what everybody will do."

Kevin has not publicly addressed his son's death, but he has in the past declared his love for Tristen. Back in April, he posted a black-and-white snap of his son and dubbed him "my reason for living" in the caption.