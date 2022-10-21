 

Travis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit Nearly a Year After Tragic Concert

Travis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit Nearly a Year After Tragic Concert
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Music

The 'SICKO MODE' spitter is said to have reached a settlement, along with promoters Live Nation, regarding the death of Axel Acosta, who passed away at the age of 21.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is starting to put the Astroworld tragedy behind him. The "SICKO MODE" rapper has privately settled a lawsuit with the family of an Astroworld victim nearly one year after the tragic concert.

The 31-year-old rapper was headlining a concert at the Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas in November 2021 when a mass crowd crash claimed the lives of 10 people near the front of the stage but is now said to have reached a settlement, along with promoters Live Nation, regarding the death of the "beloved son" of the Acosta family, who passed away at the age of 21.

Without disclosing the terms of the settlement, lawyer Tony Buzbee wrote on Instagram, "The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers..'"

  See also...

The lawsuit claimed that fans of Travis, who has two children with "The Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner, had only gone to the concert "for fun" and no families were ever warned that their loved ones had walked into a "dangerous situation," adding that the musician has a "history" of inciting violence through his lyrics and encouraging fans to rush to breach security by rushing to the front of the stage.

The "Goosebumps" hitmaker is yet to face a host of other lawsuits regarding the incident that left thousands injured and, while it has been reported that he did not partake in the discussions surrounding the settlement with the Acosta family, claimed that he had "lost his family" as a result of the deaths.

He said, "At the end of the day, these fans are like family so you feel like you just lost something. You do these shows, honestly, for people to have the best experience. And just to think that something like this happen, you just try to figure out ... just wrap everything around."

You can share this post!

Billy Ray Cyrus' Divorce Hurts His Relationship With Daughter Miley

Anthony Rapp's Lawyer Insists He Tells 'His Truth' After Kevin Spacey's Cleared in Sex Assault Case
Related Posts
Travis Scott Performs at LeBron James' Son Bronny's 18th Birthday Party

Travis Scott Performs at LeBron James' Son Bronny's 18th Birthday Party

Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams Film 'Down in Atlanta' Music Video With Tyler, the Creator

Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams Film 'Down in Atlanta' Music Video With Tyler, the Creator

Travis Scott All Smiles During Father-Daughter Day With Stormi at Universal Studios Hollywood

Travis Scott All Smiles During Father-Daughter Day With Stormi at Universal Studios Hollywood

Travis Scott's Long-Awaited Album 'Utopia' Expected to Be Delayed After Arm Injury

Travis Scott's Long-Awaited Album 'Utopia' Expected to Be Delayed After Arm Injury

Most Read
GloRilla Thinks Hitkidd Is Mad at Her Because She Gave Cardi B Expensive Watch
Music

GloRilla Thinks Hitkidd Is Mad at Her Because She Gave Cardi B Expensive Watch

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Dreamy Music Video for 'Where We Started'

Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Dreamy Music Video for 'Where We Started'

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Drake Makes Cameo in Jack Harlow's Music Video for 'Like a Blade of Grass'

Drake Makes Cameo in Jack Harlow's Music Video for 'Like a Blade of Grass'

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Little Simz Speechless as She Beats Harry Styles to Win 2022 Mercury Prize

Little Simz Speechless as She Beats Harry Styles to Win 2022 Mercury Prize

SZA Claims She's Recorded 100 Songs for Her Next Album

SZA Claims She's Recorded 100 Songs for Her Next Album

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity