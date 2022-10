Travis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit Nearly a Year After Tragic Concert

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Music

The 'SICKO MODE' spitter is said to have reached a settlement, along with promoters Live Nation, regarding the death of Axel Acosta, who passed away at the age of 21.

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is starting to put the Astroworld tragedy behind him. The "SICKO MODE" rapper has privately settled a lawsuit with the family of an Astroworld victim nearly one year after the tragic concert.

The 31-year-old rapper was headlining a concert at the Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas in November 2021 when a mass crowd crash claimed the lives of 10 people near the front of the stage but is now said to have reached a settlement, along with promoters Live Nation, regarding the death of the "beloved son" of the Acosta family, who passed away at the age of 21.

Without disclosing the terms of the settlement, lawyer Tony Buzbee wrote on Instagram, "The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers..'"

The lawsuit claimed that fans of Travis, who has two children with "The Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner, had only gone to the concert "for fun" and no families were ever warned that their loved ones had walked into a "dangerous situation," adding that the musician has a "history" of inciting violence through his lyrics and encouraging fans to rush to breach security by rushing to the front of the stage.

The "Goosebumps" hitmaker is yet to face a host of other lawsuits regarding the incident that left thousands injured and, while it has been reported that he did not partake in the discussions surrounding the settlement with the Acosta family, claimed that he had "lost his family" as a result of the deaths.

He said, "At the end of the day, these fans are like family so you feel like you just lost something. You do these shows, honestly, for people to have the best experience. And just to think that something like this happen, you just try to figure out ... just wrap everything around."