Kanye West and Juliana Nalu Seen Locking Lips on PDA-Filled Date

The hip-hop star and the Brazillian beauty, who have been spotted together on several occasions, are photographed making out amid the rapper's 'WLM' and anti-Semitic drama.

Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Romance between Kanye West and Juliana Nalu is heating up. Despite getting embroiled in controversy, the "Donda" artist didn't seem to be that bothered as he was photographed making out with the model on Wednesday, October 19.

In photos that were obtained by Page Six, the pair were seen getting all loved-up while outside a Los Angeles studio. One picture saw them standing next to each other as they were twinning in black outfits. Ye casually wrapped his arm around Juliana's waist, while she had her arm around the 45-year-old rapper's shoulder.

Another picture, meanwhile, saw the twosome showing off PDA. They wrapped their arms around each other as they kissed goodbye before Ye went inside to do an interview with Billy Bush. The 24-year-old beauty then drove off to do a photoshoot.

Ye and Juliana have been spotted together on several occasions. Prior to this, the pair were seen at a movie theater in Hollywood as the Yeezy designer took the Brazillian beauty to watch "Triangle of Sadness". The two appeared to spend a good time together as they exited the venue arm in arm.

Following the outing, which took place on Sunday, October 9, they allegedly left the place in the musician's SUV. Prior to that, he stopped to give autographs for some fans.

The movie date arrived a day after Ye and Juliana hit celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. During the Saturday outing, the rapper and his apparent new muse also paid a visit to a clothing warehouse.

The recent date arrived after it was reported that Ye had taken steps to finalize his divorce from Kim Kardashian. According to court documents, the hip-hop star, who hired one of the most high-powered attorneys in Hollywood, filed a "declaration of disclosure." The declaration of disclosure is usually filed when a divorce case is on the verge of being settled. It was also reported that the legal papers showed that the Yeezy designer had sent over all of his financial information to Kim.

After Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in 2021, the former couple agreed to split up their multi-billion dollar empire. Despite that, it is still unknown if the former couple has come to an agreement on custody of their four children, North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3).