Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Akon is definitely getting a good laugh out of being turned into a meme after admitting to getting a hair transplant procedure. The "Chammak Challo" crooner turned to his social media account to share his reaction to memes clowning his new hairline.

Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, October 18, the "Locked Up" singer shared his opinions on several memes that were made in regard to his recent admission that he underwent a cosmetic procedure to bring his hairline back to its full glory.

In one photo, Akon is compared to a Lego head. A second image shows a clearly Photoshopped addition of hair on the 49-year-old musician's forehead. A third Photoshopped picture shows half of Akon's hair hacked off. The final photo in the collage shows him completely bald.

"Yo this Akon hairline challenge is the funniest s**t I've ever [seen]," Akon wrote. The "I Wanna Love You" artist got excited as saying, "You guys got me rolling!! Send more please!!!"

In a follow-up post, Akon shared a photo of a red-haired man with an arching hairline. "I know my hairline can't be worse then [sic] this," the Senegalese-American singer/record producer wrote.

The memes erupted following the release of Akon's news interview on "The Bootleg Kev Podcast" on Sunday, October 16, where he admitted to undergoing hair transplant surgery out of the country. "I went to Turkey and got a procedure," the "Bananza" singer told Kev when questioned about his newly flourishing hairline. "Don't forget, in the beginning, my whole front was loose, it was thin."

Akon later shared that the price tag for the procedure was affordable. "That's the thing. It's too affordable, it's ridiculous," he added. "For what I did, it would have cost me $50,000 in America. I paid $7,500."

Poking fun at another musician whose hairline has been receding, podcast host Kev went on to say, "Tory Lanez should've went to your guy!" to which Akon responded, "I told the n***a! I said, 'Tory should've came to my man.' "