Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Music

In an Instagram Live video, the 'Summertime Sadness' songstress reveals she's forced to scrap a book she was working on, but is still determined to release her ninth studio album/

Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey is facing a major roadblock in her creative process after she fell victim to a robbery. The six-time Grammy Award nominee has expressed concerns about security breach after her laptop got stolen.

The singer/songwriter went Live on Instagram on Wednesday, October 19 to address the career setback. "A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute. And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it and inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives," she recounted.

As a result, Lana said she was forced to delete a 200-page draft of a book she was working on for publishing company Simon & Schuster and lost her in-progress album. "I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster-which I didn't have backed up on the cloud," she lamented. "And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos."

"I think it's important to say it is a bit of a roadblock in terms of the creative process and keeping things safe and valuable, and keeping me safe as well with all of the action that's been going on around me, my home, everywhere I go," the "Video Games" hitmaker added. "I don't even think a plea for respect for some privacy would do anything but I do want to be honest about the fact I have concerns over what's going to be put out there."

"I just want to bring it to light that it is hard and there's really nothing to be done. I can't really make my devices any safer," she admitted, vowing that she "won't ever leave anything in the car again, even if it's just for a moment."

Lana, however, remains confident that her new album will be dropping soon. "I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come-despite so many safety factors in so many different levels. I really want to persist and make the best art I can, even if I have to start over with my book," so she claimed.

Admitting that she doesn't "really like to share things that are going not to plan" and that she prefers to remain private on social media, Lana then begged her fans not to listen to the unauthorized songs and promised that they will ultimately be rewarded when the official album arrives. "Please don't listen to the music if you hear it, because it's not coming out yet," she said.

"That is an update that I would obviously normally not give, but I'm worried about it. Now that it’s like the third time this has happened, I just wanted to address it," Lana divulged, before ending the Live as saying, "So that's that. Onward and upward and we'll see."

While fans have to wait a little longer for Lana's solo music, she will be featured on Taylor Swift's upcoming album. The "Shake It Off" songstress recently shared the co-writing credits for "Midnight", revealing that Lana co-wrote a song titled "Snow on the Beach".