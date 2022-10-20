 

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Ahead of the publication of his new autobiography 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing', the 'Friends' actor shares that he was 'burned' badly in romances.

AceShowbiz - Matthew Perry broke up with a string of women over fears they would "annihilate" him. The "Friends" actor revealed in a new interview that he was "burned" badly in romances by partners who were only after his money.

Ahead of the publication of his new autobiography "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing", he told People on Wednesday, October 20 about how he was always the person to end a relationship. "That was me afraid. That is what I manifest, something that's wrong with them. And then I break up with them. But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator. I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me," he explained.

Matthew, who has dated Julia Roberts and Neve Campbell and was briefly engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz before they broke up in 2021, said he is now looking for a partner who is "self-supporting in every way." He added, "Somebody who has their own wealth is a pretty key component for me. I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me… it happens more often than you think."

Matthew said about being on the lookout for a woman with a "sense of humour, beautiful inside and out, caring," adding, "This is really important, somebody who can have a back and forth with me". He added, "The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I'm going to be in love with and not be scared by the things that used to scare me. I'm not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out."

Speaking about how he thinks he would make a "great" father, he went on, "I really do. I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that's probably why, but I can't wait."

