 

Anne Hathaway Saddened by Her Past Self for Feeling 'Scared' at Public Events Due to Anxiety

The 'Les Miserables' actress feels grateful and fortunate to have overcomed her anxiety and is able to relax and enjoy a public outing without feeling scared.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Anne Hathaway is feeling calmer after overcoming her anxiety. Admitting she is enjoying life "differently," the "Devil Wears Prada" actress is more confident at public events than she used to and she is able to relax on nights like the Elle Women in Hollywood event earlier this week.

"I'm so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I'm in a place where I'm able to enjoy it differently. I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious, I really would. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared," she said when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

The 39-year-old star - who turns 40 next month - revealed she is "living life" with a fresh focus. She added, "I don't know, I'm just living life a little differently now and I'm enjoying it. I'm so focused and connected to my gratitude, to be in a place this wonderful. Nights like this are rare, and they should be enjoyed."

With the milestone birthday approaching, Anne was also asked about her personal and professional goals. She laughed, "My personal goal is to surf more. My professional goal is to surprise myself."

Meanwhile, Anne - who has sons Jonathan, six, and two-year-old Jack with husband Adam Schulman - has credited "gratitude" for helping her juggle her work and her family life. She previously said, "Well, how do I put it? No one's forcing me to do anything."

"No one forced me to be a mother and no one forced me to be an actress. Neither one was like, 'Oh, how did that happen?' Both my career and my family took effort to build and maintain. And I mean, I'm human, I have moments. But like I said, when gratitude is an option, I'm going to choose that every time. It's what I want."

