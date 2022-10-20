 

Freida Pinto Explains Why This Year's Halloween Stresses Her Out

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actress is determined to make this year's spooky holiday one to remember for her little son and reveals what costume she prepares for her child.

  Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Freida Pinto is stressed out by Halloween. Planning to dress her child up as The Beatles legend Ringo Starr, the 38-year-old actress - who has been married to photographer Cory Tran since 2020 and has 23-month-old Rumi-Ray with him - is anxious over the upcoming spooky season because it will be the first one her son remembers.

"I'm stressed. Rumi was too little to remember the last one. For his costume, he's got this natural '60s hair, so we're thinking Beatles. We're going Ringo Starr, rock 'n roll," she told E! News.

The "Slumdog Millionaire" star was at the 16th annual Golden Heart Awards in New York City this week to present an award to "Both/And" author Huma Abedin and explained how the writer had encouraged people to "give back" before adding that former First Lady Hillary Clinton was of personal inspiration to her.

  See also...

She added, "You can't force people to do something that they haven't been exposed to naturally, or you can't tell them, 'The only way to be a good human is to give back. I think you just do it by example and let people see - and that's pretty much what Huma does as well."

"She is so special. But [for me], Hillary Clinton - This particular woman really made women like me feel very confident, even when we were the minorities in the room. For that alone, amongst the many things that she's done for all of us, I just feel so lucky that...I can say a few words about her."

Meanwhile, the "Mr. Malcolm's List" actress previously admitted she finds the "ever-changing" baby stage of parenting both "exhilarating and exhausting." She said, "Nothing is constant and it’s just absolutely joy-giving and exhilarating and exhausting, all at the same time."

