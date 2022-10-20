Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Celebrate 2nd Dating Anniversary

Instagram Celebrity

The Houston hottie, who confirmed her relationship with the rapper back in February 2021, celebrates their special milestone by posting pictures of the two on her Instagram account.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine were celebrating a milestone in their relationship. To commemorate their second dating anniversary, the "Body" femcee and her rapper boyfriend took to social media to unleash photos of the two throughout their romance.

On Tuesday, October 18, the Houston hottie shared on Instagram a photo of her and her beau having a romantic dinner. She followed it up with some snaps of the pair packing on PDAs. In the caption, she wrote, "Yr 2 with U," adding a blue heart emoji.

Pardi also gushed over his talented girlfriend on his own post. He raved, "TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .."

The posts led fans assumed that Megan and Pardi have gotten engaged. Upon learning of the rumors, the "Plan B" raptress took to Twitter to set the record straight. "Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged," she declared.

Megan confirmed her romance with Pardi in February 2021 during an Instagram Live. At that time, she also responded to fans' concerns over an apparent altercation between her and her boyfriend.

"People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything," she argued, defending her man. "I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi. Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know … That's my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y'all know."

Later in May, the "WAP" hitmaker and the "Backin' It Up" spitter made their red carpet debut. They attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards together, which took place at the Dolby Theater In Los Angeles.