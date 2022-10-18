Wendy Williams to Team Up With Rosanna Scotto for a New Restaurant After Rehab Stint

Instagram Celebrity

A few weeks earlier, it's reported that the former 'The Wendy Williams Show' host returned to rehab to treat her substance abuse issue that's 'gotten worse.'

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is seemingly planning to expand her career outside of the media industry. The former "The Wendy Williams Show" host will soon team up with Rosanna Scotto for her new restaurant.

Unveiling Wendy's plan was Rosanna. Telling Page Six on Monday, October 17, the star-studded Fresco by Scotto's owner said that the 58-year-old former TV host is planning to open a restaurant and has been picking her brain about the hospitality business.

"She loves the meatballs at Fresco," the "Good Day New York" co-host told the site. She added, "The last time I talked to her she's like, 'Okay, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you're going to help me open up my own restaurant.' And I'm like, 'What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?"

Rosanna, who has run her restaurant since 1993, jokingly said, "I don't know if she wants me to waitress or what," before saying, "but she did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help." She noted, "If there is [a restaurant] from Wendy, it will be big competition but I love her."

Rosanna also promised that if she got the chance to help Wendy with her physical and mental health woes, she would take her on a spa day. "A spa day… is always a good thing. A little massage and some girl time. Just some down time. No fancy clothes and make-up. Just a good girls' time," said the 64-year-old.

Elsewhere, Rosanna admitted that she doesn't like to cover Wendy's headline-grabbing travails on the air. The veteran anchor shared, "We are cool, but it's hard for me to talk about her sometimes. I try not to. When there's something that I don't really want to talk about on air I kind of excuse myself from it. I don't want the scoop on my friend. They can have the exclusive."

The news of Wendy's plan to open a restaurant came a few weeks after her concerning sightings. According to a press release from her publicist last month, Wendy is being treated by some of the "best doctors" for her "overall health issues."

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," the statement read. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

Meanwhile, Page Six revealed that same month that Wendy returned to rehab to treat her substance abuse issues. "It's gotten worse," a source told the outlet. She went from wine to straight up vodka."