 

Asian Doll's College Homecoming Concert Leaves Two Students Shot and More Injured

According to police, 'a lone gunman' opened fire after 'a fight broke out' while the 'Nunnadet S**t' raptress 'was onstage' at the Livingstone College homecoming concert on the Salisbury campus.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Things went wrong during Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat)'s performance at Livingstone College's homecoming in Salisbury, North Carolina. Two students were allegedly shot with others injured during the incident on Saturday night, October 15.

College officials said in a statement that two people, who were not affiliated with the school, were in a fight before shots rang out during the "Nunnadet S**t" femcee's performance. Moreover, police stated that "a lone gunman opened fire around 11 P.M. after a fight broke out while the rapper was onstage at the Livingstone College homecoming concert on the Salisbury campus."

Reportedly, a male victim was wounded and flown to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte and is now in stable condition. The other victim, a woman, suffered from a bullet graze and was treated at a local hospital and then released. Multiple more people were injured as they rushed away from the gunfire.

"I'm saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence," Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis said in a statement. He added, "My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gunfire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December."

  See also...

Offering more details, Livingstone student Michaila Heywood described the scene as "crying, yelling, just people, like upset frantically trying to find loved ones, friends it was just bad." Ja'Laya Watkins, another student at Livingstone, added, "Somebody stepped on my head, I think like somebody stepped on my neck, not actually my head but my neck and my back."

"I don't feel safe there anymore, actually I don't," Ja'Laya continued. "They started dancing, partying again and then [Asian Doll] started doing her thing on the stage and then you heard gunshots, everybody took off."

Asian Da Brat, whose real name is Misharron Jermeisha Allen, didn't comment on the shooting but posted videos from the concert on her Instagram account on Monday, October 17. No arrests have been made.

