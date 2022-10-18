Emily Ratajkowski Caught Kissing Mystery Man in NYC Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/KIKA Press Celebrity

The 'Blurred Lines' music video vixen looks smitten as she is spotted making out with a gray-haired hunk during a romantic night out, just days after declaring she's 'single for the first time ever.'

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt who? Emily Ratajkowski has a new man in her life, but it's not the Hollywood actor, despite rumors of their alleged romantic relationship. The model has been caught getting intimate with a mystery man during a date night in New York City.

On Friday, October 14, the British-born beauty stepped out for a romantic night out with the handsome mystery man, as seen in pictures obtained by Daily Mail. As they took a stroll together in the Big Apple, the 31-year-old star seemed smitten as she locked lips with the grey-haired man before the pair stared into each other's eyes and embraced.

The two later climbed onto his motorbike. They were apparently heading to a restaurant as they were later seen enjoying an alfresco dinner date, where they laughed and smiled while enjoying their meals. Emily was also seen lovingly touching the man's face as they reportedly devoured a cocktail.

Emily looked chic in a black off-the-shoulder top, matching slacks and red boots with a gold choker during the outing. Her raven hair was let loose. Her date, meanwhile, donned an olive green corduroy jacket over a yellow tee and khaki pants, teamed with sneakers.

Emily was reported calling it quits with her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard in July following claims he had been unfaithful. In September, reports emerged that she and Brad Pitt had been seeing each other, with a source suggesting the pair had been on "a few dates."

"He thinks she's the hottest thing on the planet and they totally gel," a source told In Touch (via Life & Style) of the 58-year-old actor and the model/actress. "It's still very early days and they're having fun," the source further dished.

However, just a few days before her romantic date with the mystery guy, Emily declared her "single" status. "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived," the "Gone Girl" star told Variety when asked about the Brad dating rumors.