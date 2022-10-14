 

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Silence on Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

The 'Gone Girl' actress declares she's 'newly single' for the first time ever amid the buzzing reports that she hooks up with the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski claims she's single "for the first time ever" amid rumours she's dating Brad Pitt. After filing for divorce from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, in July following claims he had been unfaithful, the 31-year-old model/actress has since been linked to 58-year-old Hollywood hunk Brad with reports suggesting the pair have been on "a few dates."

"I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived," "Gone Girl" star Emily told Variety.com as she set the record straight about her relationship status when asked about the Brad dating rumours.

She also mentioned her 2021 book of essays "My Body", adding, "One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go."

Emily - who has 18-month-old Sylvester son with her ex Sebastian - was said to have been devastated by the breakdown of her marriage, but a source told PEOPLE she had a great time hanging out with Brad. They said, "They [Emily and Brad] have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."

The insider added, "It [Emily's divorce] was unexpected and devastating. She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now. She is doing well. She thinks Brad is amazing. They have been on a few dates and she is pretty smitten. She is very cute when she talks about Brad. She thinks he is a gentleman. It's really been the perfect timing for her."

