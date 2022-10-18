Geena Davis Grateful to Susan Sarandon for Showing Her How to Be 'Authentic'

YouTube/NBC Celebrity

In a new TV interview, the 'Thelma and Louise' actress explains how her co-star 'totally changed' her life after the pair shared screen in the 1991 feature film.

Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Geena Davis credits Susan Sarandon with transforming her life when she was "dying of politeness." The actress, 66, claims her "Thelma and Louise" co-star Susan, 76, showed her how to be "authentic."

"It totally changed my life, because somehow in my sheltered life, I had never spent time with a woman who says what she thinks without qualifiers in front of it," Geena told "Good Morning Britain" on Monday, October 17 about her former co-star.

"I was used to living as somebody who says, 'I don't know if you agree with this or if this is a good idea' - I was busy dying of politeness. As soon as I met Susan - 'Oh my God' - this was a whole different world. And it wasn't that anyone reacted differently to her."

"Everyone loved her and everything. I was like, 'Wow, you can actually be like that.' She showed me what it's like to live authentically and be in the moment."

Geena made the remark while also talking about how her Institute on Gender in Media produces has found women are still marginalised in movies. She added, "My institute does all the research, and current studies show that 20% of characters in movies are 50 and over but 5% are female, so it's such a small slice of the roles we get."

Geena also revealed how George Clooney joked to her he "hated" Brad Pitt as the actor landed the role of thieving grifter JD in "Thelma and Louise" over him in the 90s. The mum-of-three said, "I happened to be seated next to George Clooney on a flight and he said, 'I hate that Brad Pitt, he got the part in 'Thelma and Louise' over me.' "

It comes after Geena claimed Brad, 58, in her new memoir that he had a make-up artist cover up a spot on his bum when they were shooting their famous sex scene in the film.