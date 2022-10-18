 

The Rolling Stones Busy Recording New Album After Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones Busy Recording New Album After Charlie Watts' Death
Epix
Music

Rumor has it, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood have returned to studio to begin recording new songs for their next project which is tentatively set for 2023 release.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones are reportedly plotting a new record next year. According to The Sun, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood have already started recording the project which will mark the band's first new material in 18 years.

They had teamed up in New York over the last two weeks for studio sessions, the publication said. It also reported "a raft of world class session musicians" will complete band's line-up for the new tracks.

  See also...

The music would also be their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts aged 80 in 2021 after a throat cancer fight. A source told The Sun, "After Charlie's passing there was some uncertainty about what to do next. They had stadium dates scheduled so pressed ahead, but afterwards it wasn't clear what the future looked like."

"But now they've had time to reflect they all feel it's the right thing to keep doing what they've always done as a band, make new music and hopefully hit the road again to perform it to their fans. They've had a knock in recent years, but the show goes on - and The Stones always do."

The insider added Sir Mick, 79, Keith, 78, and Ronnie, 75 are also planning a "major" tour likely to include America, South America and Europe to follow the release of the new tunes, which are said to be due in summer of 2023.

You can share this post!

Nick Cannon Throws 'Beautiful' Church Dedication Ceremony for Daughter After Death Threats

Geena Davis Grateful to Susan Sarandon for Showing Her How to Be 'Authentic'
Related Posts
The Rolling Stones Determined to Honor Charlie Watts Every Day by Carrying On With the Band

The Rolling Stones Determined to Honor Charlie Watts Every Day by Carrying On With the Band

The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Late Drummer Charlie Watts During Hyde Park Concert

The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Late Drummer Charlie Watts During Hyde Park Concert

The Rolling Stones Cancel Another Date on 'SIXTY' Tour After Mick Jagger Catches COVID-19

The Rolling Stones Cancel Another Date on 'SIXTY' Tour After Mick Jagger Catches COVID-19

Mick Jagger Apologizes for Canceling The Rolling Stones' Amsterdam Concert Last Minute Due to COVID

Mick Jagger Apologizes for Canceling The Rolling Stones' Amsterdam Concert Last Minute Due to COVID

Most Read
Video Surfaces of Alleged Shooting at G Herbo's Atlanta Show
Music

Video Surfaces of Alleged Shooting at G Herbo's Atlanta Show

Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

DJ Akademiks Not Having It After Lil Baby Disses Him On 'It's Only Me' Tracks

DJ Akademiks Not Having It After Lil Baby Disses Him On 'It's Only Me' Tracks

Azealia Banks and Amber Rose Slam Nicki Minaj After Feuding With Latto Over Grammys Nomination

Azealia Banks and Amber Rose Slam Nicki Minaj After Feuding With Latto Over Grammys Nomination

Akon Admits to Using His Brother as a Body Double, Claims He Did it for Fans

Akon Admits to Using His Brother as a Body Double, Claims He Did it for Fans

Miranda Lambert Ripped Off After Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean's Concert

Miranda Lambert Ripped Off After Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean's Concert

Diddy's 'Gotta Move On' Remix ft. Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti Is Finally Out

Diddy's 'Gotta Move On' Remix ft. Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti Is Finally Out

Drake and The Weeknd Boycott the Grammys Again

Drake and The Weeknd Boycott the Grammys Again

JT Slams Fan Claiming She Won Free Tickets to City Girls Concert but Was Left Off the Will Call List

JT Slams Fan Claiming She Won Free Tickets to City Girls Concert but Was Left Off the Will Call List

GloRilla Called 'Cocky' After Firing Back at Hitkidd Over 'FNF' Dispute

GloRilla Called 'Cocky' After Firing Back at Hitkidd Over 'FNF' Dispute

Coi Leray Demands Respect After Criticism Over Low Album Sales

Coi Leray Demands Respect After Criticism Over Low Album Sales

Beck Quits Arcade Fire's Tour as Opening Act

Beck Quits Arcade Fire's Tour as Opening Act

Janet Jackson Prepping Tour and New Songs for Music Comeback

Janet Jackson Prepping Tour and New Songs for Music Comeback