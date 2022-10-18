Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard, 32, Killed in Fatal Shooting Outside Pennsylvania Bar

AP Photo Celebrity

Police are currently investigating the tragic incident in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant that killed the former cornerback, who last played with the Green Bay Packers.

AceShowbiz - Former NFL player Antonio Dennard has sadly passed away. The former cornerback, who last played with the Green Bay Packers, was killed in a fatal shooting that occurred outside a bar in Pennsylvania. He was only 32 years old.

The former athlete passed away early Sunday morning, October 16 after being involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania.

The former cornerback, who also played for the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars during his career, was taken by a private vehicle to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 3:15 A.M. E.T. in the operating room.

Officials have ruled his death a homicide and police are currently investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18.

"Antonio D. Dennard, a 32-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at 3:15 am on October 16, 2022 at Reading Health Medical Center after being admitted to the Emergency Department for a gunshot wound to the torso," read a police statement, provided to Daily Mail.

The statement added, "In coordination with Muhlenberg Township Police Department and Berks County Detectives, the Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation into the cause and manner of death." It further detailed, "The shooting incident was reported to have happened at 2545 N. 5th Street Hwy at the establishment known as Legends Bar & Restaurant, around the time of the call placed to the Berks County 911 Center at 02:25 am on October 16, 2022."

Antonio played college football at Langston University in Oklahoma before moving on to the NFL. Over the course of his career, he was signed to the practice squads of three NFL teams, the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, as a cornerback. He also played for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League in 2015.