 

Nick Cannon Throws 'Beautiful' Church Dedication Ceremony for Daughter After Death Threats

Nick Cannon Throws 'Beautiful' Church Dedication Ceremony for Daughter After Death Threats
The former 'America's Got Talent' host has spent a 'beautiful Sunday' with his family to celebrate one-month-old Onyx in church after the tot received death threats online.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has celebrated a church dedication for his new daughter. On Sunday, the TV personality, 42, and former girlfriend LaNisha Cole, 40, were at the ceremony for one-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon and posted a series of pictures and Instagram stories from the event.

"Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon as dedicated to Yahweh today!!! Romans 8,31, 'If God Be For Us, who can be against us!' #ChurchDrip," Nick captioned images online of the girl with film producer LaNisha and his family online. Also posting photos from the day, LaNisha thanked her "church family" for the "beautiful" ceremony.

Nick last week shared images online of Onyx last week wearing a tiny crown on her head, which he captioned, "It's my job to never let yourcrown fall!"

The dedication ceremony comes days after it was revealed Onyx had been targeted with death threats. LaNisha said on Instagram on Friday, October 14 about the child being trolled, "Making death threats against a baby is a new low. Some of you guys are disgusting. Regardless of how you feel about my life, it's never that deep to threaten my baby."

Dad-of-10 Nick messaged fans online after Onxy's arrival with a plea to only target him with any trolling and not the mothers of his kids. He said, "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth."

"I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities… as we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength."

"So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that."

"She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that urpasses all Understanding."

Nick recently had son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen. The rapper has two sets of twins - Moroccan and Monroe as well as Zion and Zillion - with Mariah Carey and Abby De La Rosa respectively.

He is also father to son Legendary with "Selling Sunset" 's Bre Tiesias, but his son Zen with Alyssa Scott died from a brain tumour aged five months in December 2021.

