Ashley Roberts' Stalker Refers to Singer as His Girlfriend as He Faces Six Months in Jail

The man who has left the former Pussycat Dolls member 'terrorized' reportedly called the singer his girlfriend when he went to an address he thought was hers.

Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - The man who allegedly stalked Ashley Roberts could face six months in jail and an unlimited fine if found guilty. The Pussycat Dolls singer, 41, reportedly has been pursued by fan Lewis Langley, 47, who allegedly turned up at the Global radio station where she is a DJ on a "number of occasions" and "loitered outside," The Sun reported on Monday night, October 17.

Langley also reportedly referred to the singer as his girlfriend as he went to an address he thought was Ashley's to ask for clothing back. According to The Sun, the most recent incident occurred on October 10.

He appeared before South London's Croydon magistrates court on October 11 but the appearance has only now emerged. He is also charged with stalking another woman, going to her house "on a number of occasions asking for clothing back from Ashley Roberts, who you claimed was your girlfriend, and you believed resided at that address," The Sun said.

In August, the publication said Ashley was being "terrorised" by a stalker. Langley, of no fixed abode, has been released on conditional bail until November 22 and as part of his release terms conditions he is not allowed to go North of the Thames or to Borough High Street, London.

The maximum sentence if found guilty of stalking is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Ashley, who was propelled to fame in 2003 with The Pussycat Dolls alongside Nicole Scherzinger before the group split up in 2010 hosts a show on Heart 00s on Saturday evenings. She is said to be single after splitting in 2021 from her "Strictly Come Dancing" pro partner Giovanni Pernice, 32, whom she dated after competing in 2018 on the BBC show.