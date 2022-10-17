 

BTS to Serve in Military as Mandatory Duties to Their Country

BTS to Serve in Military as Mandatory Duties to Their Country
Instagram
Celebrity

The Bangtan Boys, comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are confirmed to fulfill their mandatory military service following their free concern in Busan.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - BTS are set to fulfil their mandatory duties to South Korea - which ask all able-bodied men to serve for 18 to 21 months before their 31st birthday. All seven members of the group are joining the army with oldest member Jin set to be the first to enlist this month, ahead of his 30th birthday in December.

"He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," an announcement from Big Hit Music stated.

The announcement was made on the band's social media pages in the wake of their free concert to support South Korea's World Expo bid in Busan on Saturday, October 15. The statement read, "BIG HIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service."

  See also...

"After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve. Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere."

"BIG HIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now."

It had been thought the group might be exempted from military service under plans put forward by South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism minister Hwang Hee, on the grounds they had already served their country through their huge global success, and other exceptional citizens, such as Olympians and classical musicians had been excused.

However, the plan was met with opposition from many people who had completed their service and now appears to have been dropped.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift to Celebrate 'Midnights' Album Release With 'Anti-Hero' Music Video

Alexandra Daddario Tapped for 'I Wish You All the Best'
Related Posts
BTS to Release 'BTS Recipe Book: Book of Tasty Stories'

BTS to Release 'BTS Recipe Book: Book of Tasty Stories'

BTS Lands Major Streaming Deal With Disney Plus

BTS Lands Major Streaming Deal With Disney Plus

BTS Snags Sixth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Proof'

BTS Snags Sixth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Proof'

BTS to Remain Active As a Team, Agency Clarifies on Hiatus Reports

BTS to Remain Active As a Team, Agency Clarifies on Hiatus Reports

Most Read
Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids
Celebrity

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

GloRilla Tired of People Asking Her to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

GloRilla Tired of People Asking Her to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

Tom Brady Hit With $11K NFL Fine for Kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett

Tom Brady Hit With $11K NFL Fine for Kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett