Report: Donald Trump Calls Kanye West 'Crazy,' Thinks Rapper Needs 'Help'

The former POTUS also reportedly makes comments on Ye's appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, on which he defended himself over his controversial 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt.

Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump and Kanye West are buddies, but the former POTUS does think that the rapper's recent antics are too much. According to a new report, Trump believes that West is acting "crazy" amid his controversies.

Sources close to Trump also told Rolling Stone that the former president of the United States thinks that the rapper/designer needs a professional "help." Trump also reportedly makes comments on West's appearance on Tucker Carlson's primetime Fox News show, on which he defended himself over his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. He also made bizzare claims about Planned Parenthood and "fake children."

According to the insiders, "The Apprentice" star found the interview "interesting." He, however, didn't comment on West's recent appearance on "Drink Champs" as he made the remarks prior to the Sunday, October 16 episode of the podcast.

During the rapper's appearance on "Drink Champs", he ranted about being "blocked out" by the "Jewish media." He alleged, "They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out. This s**t lit. I'm lit, right? I'm lit. I'm lit, you know what I'm saying?" West also accused Jewish people of having "owned the black voice" and warned they had "poked the bear too f**king long."

He additionally claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl instead of being killed by officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes. "They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knew wasn't even on his neck like that," the "Gold Digger" spitter said, citing Candace Owens' documentary "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM".

Elsewhere in the interview, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian doubled down on his claims that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner had sex with Drake. He said that Drizzy would "f**k ya baby mama's mama." When pressed about it, he shared, "You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean," referring to Kris' boyfriend of eight years Corey Gamble.