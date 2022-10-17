N.O.R.E. Called Out After Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview

Instagram Celebrity

Following Ye's chaotic appearance on the podcast, the host finds himself trending on Twitter as people are mad over his hands-off approach during the interview.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West wasn't the only one who landed in hot water following his appearance on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs". People were also upset at N.O.R.E. a.k.a. NOREAGA for his apparent hands-off approach during the Sunday, October 16 episode.

Following the episode, N.O.R.E. found himself trending on Twitter as people were mad that he didn't check Ye for his recent controversies, including his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt and anti-semitic remarks. Calling out N.O.R.E., one person tweeted, "I'm sorry, but @noreaga should be ashamed of that interview. And I love N.O.R.E. - music, everything. I don't know him personally, but he seems like a good guy, but he should be ashamed of that interview. You can't do that unless you are going to challenge and discuss things."

Another user wrote, "I hope George Floyd's family sue Nore, Kanye, and Revolt like the Sandy H00k families did Alex Jones and get a billion dollars." Another tweet read, "F**k nore. F**k Drink Champs. F**k Sean Combs. Fk Revolt. F**k Kanye West."

Seemingly in response to the backlash, "Drink Champs" uploaded on YouTube an extended clip of N.O.R.E. pushing back on Ye's "White Lives Matter" T-shirt and similar comments. The video saw N.O.R.E. telling the Yeezy designer, "But when you wear the White Lives Matter shirt, it kinda takes away from everything from black people. Because what it is is the same way you wear the confederate flag, and we're like, 'Damn.' "

He continued, "And I know you. I love you. I f**k with you, you my brother. So I take this. And I'm a real n***a. And I'm a real n***a in the streets every day. But, even me, I question, like, why would you try to… Like, even when you said, George Floyd […] 'I can prove that somebody wasn't on his neck.' We don't even care about that, Ye."

"We black people," N.O.R.E. went on to say. "We… we're black Panthers. We're the people that you gotta f**k with. You… we f**ked with you when it was time to say that we f**ked with you. We wanna continue to follow you. We do. You are Ye. But when the White Lives Matter… We know white lives matter. We know that. But Black Lives Matter… When we are getting killed every f**king single day, we have to notice that."

The "Famous" spitter then clarified that "White Lives Matter doesn't mean that black lives don't matter." To that, the podcast host replied, "That's what we need you to say, Ye."

During his appearance on "Drink Champs", Ye complained about being "blocked out" by the "Jewish media." He also claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl instead of being killed by officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes.

Elsewhere in the interview, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian doubled down on his claims that Kris Jenner had sex with Drake as he said that Drizzy would "f**k ya baby mama's mama." He added, "You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean," referring to Kris' boyfriend of eight years Corey Gamble.