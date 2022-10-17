 

Megan Thee Stallion Holds Back Tears When Performing 'Anxiety' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Despite getting emotional during her performance, the Houston hottie makes the audience laugh with her monologue, in which she gives shout-outs to her devoted fans and boasts about her numerous accomplishments.

AceShowbiz - Megan The Stallion took on double duty on "Saturday Night Live". In addition to serving as a host, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper performed several songs on the NBC sketch show. However, she couldn't help but get emotional when delivering "Anxiety".

The Grammy-winning artist rapped her verse in a beautiful red dress as she was surrounded by a group of dancers. Though her voice was a little bit shaky when spitting her reflective verses, she managed to finish her performance.

That aside, Megan previously made fans laugh with her impressive monologue. During her speech, the Houston hottie gave shout-outs to her devoted fans, boasted her numerous accomplishments, and even gave a mini audition for a role in Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton".

"But there's so much more to me than meets the eye. For example, I'm a really good actress... I don't want to toot my own horn, but I think I do a pretty good British accent," Megan said before laughing along with the audience. The femcee then looked straight at the camera, speaking in a British accent, "Put me in Bridgerton, b***h."

Megan seemed like she was going to address the burglary at her Los Angeles home. However, she turned it into a joke by saying, "I would like to address a certain incident that I'm sure is on everybody's mind. No, I don't know why Popeye's took the Hottie sauce off the menu."

The girlfriend of Pardison Fontaine also celebrated her bachelor's degree that she got from Texas Southern University last year. "Finishing college while pursuing a rap career is not easy and I did that while putting out song after song and going on a world tour," she claimed. "So now I can go by another name: Megan The B***h That Needs Some Sleep."

