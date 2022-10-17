 

YK Osiris Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Message During Livestream

During an Instagram Live session, the 'Worth It' crooner repeatedly asks himself why should he keep living before he exposes his own location and suggests any L.A. gang members to rob and hurt him.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - YK Osiris has sparked concern among fans with his alarming remarks. The "Leave Me on Read" crooner has left many people worried after sharing his suicidal thoughts during an Instagram Live session.

On Sunday, October 16, the 24-year-old musician went live on Instagram while he's driving his car. "Like I say, you cant use Drake with me. You can't use f**king Lil Baby because they don't f**k with me no more. So please don't use that. You haven't seen me around Drake in a minute... or with Baby. Longtime," he told the viewers.

"So let's get it out the door. Please don't use it no more," YK Osiris continued while holding back his tears. "I'm not a leecher. N***as f**k with me for a reason…but like I want to die like I want to kill myself. I want to just like leave this earth. So why I keep living? So you tell me, why should I keep living? I don't get it."

YK Osiris later exposed his location as saying, "I'm in L.A. If you wanna come to get me, I'm in L.A. I'm going to Beverly Hills Center." The "Worth It" crooner even said, "If u wanna rob me, I'm in Beverly Hills Center," adding, "I don't have any friends. Nobody around me. Nobody is like near me."

YK Osiris' alarming remarks prompted social media users to flood his posts with encouraging messages. "I just wanted to come leave you some love [heart emoji]," one person left a comment on his latest post. A second chimed in, "Bro get some help and stop worrying about grown men not f**king with you. Do you own thing little bro. You're blessed man." Another simply said, "Praying for healing!"

"Hope you good man always remember God got a plan for you and as long as you keep doing things like this and developing your craft you'll be as big and successful as you want to be man," someone else added. A different Instagram user posted, "You got this. Keep going man !!!"

Last year, it's reported that YK Osiris owed Lil Baby $5,000 and Drake around $60,000. Earlier this year, he was offered $65,000 in the form of a giant check during interview with Barstool Sports' "Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley".

Upon learning of the thoughtful gesture, YK Osiris couldn't stop himself from giggling. "I need more than that man," the Jacksonville-born singer said while laughing. He then quipped, "How can I get more?"

