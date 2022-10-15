 

Colin Farrell Frustrated by Messy Barry Keoghan While Filming 'Banshees of Inisherin' Together

Colin Farrell Frustrated by Messy Barry Keoghan While Filming 'Banshees of Inisherin' Together
Searchlight Pictures
Celebrity

The 'Total Recall' actor opens up about his experience of sharing a house with his co-star while they were filming Martin McDonagh's feature film together in Ireland.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell quipped that living with Barry Keoghan was like living with "raccoons." While filming Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" in Ireland, the pair shared a house but Colin admitted the younger actor tried his patience with his messy ways.

"He lived with me during the film and you know, I'd come in the morning and the place was like raccoons had been there - I'm not joking," he said when speaking to Ryan Tubridy on "The Late Late Show".

"One morning I came in and it was like, excuse my French, was like a p*** take, right. I came in and there was a carton of milk on its side and it was empty. But there was a lovely puddle of milk where it was like somebody said how will we p*** him off, get the milk on its side, put a puddle on the floor, get the cereal and have some soggy little bits of flakes on the bottom."

  See also...

"So, I saw the milk and I saw the cereal that was on the counter - it wasn't in the sink where it should have been. I remembered I had milk in the fridge, so it was grand. I got the milk from the fridge, I got a bowl out, grabbed the Crunchy Nut Cornflake box and it was very light."

"He had emptied the Crunchy Nut and put the plastic bag back into its box. I'm not asking for much. This isn't an actor demanding private jets or any of that s****. I just want a bowl of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes."

However, Colin went on to praise his co-star, saying, "He's amazing, though, he's an extraordinary talent and has a heart the size of this island itself. I loved living with him, it was lovely."

And co-star Brendan Gleeson added, "What he has in talent is beyond words. We were discussing that, at one point [in the movie], the length of time Martin stays on his face, the whole world passes by without saying a word."

You can share this post!

Darren Hayes Traumatized by His Violent Alcoholic Dad

Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Social Media Is Awful
Related Posts
Colin Farrell and His Ex Seeking Joint Conservatorship for Disabled Son

Colin Farrell and His Ex Seeking Joint Conservatorship for Disabled Son

Colin Farrell: I Used to Be a Druggie Who Didn't Have Many Friends

Colin Farrell: I Used to Be a Druggie Who Didn't Have Many Friends

Colin Farrell Enters a $36,000-a-Month Rehab Center After 12 Years of Sobriety

Colin Farrell Enters a $36,000-a-Month Rehab Center After 12 Years of Sobriety

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce