Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Social Media Is Awful

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis labels social media bad for people's mental health. The "Halloween Ends" star insists having smartphones constantly showing us "tragedies" - such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine - via apps is ultimately not good for humanity.

"We have these devices in our hands. And we are looking at tragedies. We're watching the war in Ukraine. We're waking up to images of people, you know, on the streets of Ukraine who have survived these rocket attacks. And then we're watching duck memes," she said when appearing on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham".

After the rapper Kanye West, 45, had his Twitter and Instagram accounts locked over the weekend following anti-Semitic posts, the 63-year-old actress condemned his opinions as being very dangerous. Speaking about the incident, Jamie said, "Then we get a feed where this person puts up and not not just Anti-Semitic, DEFCON Three on Jewish people."

"That's been done before. It's called the Holocaust. And that every single person on Twitter, every single person on Twitter didn't rise up and say you just can't say that. That's not okay."