Kim Kardashian Refuses to Help Kanye West Amid Mental Health Struggles

Cover Images/Palace Lee Celebrity

The 'Donda' artist reportedly has reached out to his ex-wife, but unlike in the past, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum decides to ignore his plea to help him mentally sound again.

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's ongoing online antics are believed to be a result of his mental health episode. If a new report is to be believed, the "Famous" rapper, who has been candid about his bipolar disorder, reached out to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and asked her to help him get through his mental health struggles. However, unlike in the past, the reality TV star allegedly decided to ignore his plea.

TMZ claimed that "The Kardashians" star "has totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye." It was also said that the SKIMS founder and the Yeezy designer haven't spoken directly to each other in weeks.

The news outlet noted that in the past, Kim would offer to help him until he was mentally sound again even though the father of her four kids attacked her and her family during social media rants. Kanye seemingly had gone too far this time as Kim opted to distance herself from him.

Sources close to the "Donda" artist revealed that they wish Kim will step in, but it apparently won't be happening. The insiders said that the "Famous" spitter had reached out to the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, but to no avail as she won't answer. The cosmetics mogul allegedly chooses to focus on her kids instead.

Internet users appeared to be on Kim's side this time. "You're not about to play with me and my family on the internet and then reach out for help.... nah," one person wrote in an Instagram comment. Another user added, "Kim is not a clinician Kanye. Take your damn mood stabilizers and go to therapy."

Someone else, meanwhile, suggested Kanye to "ask his besties [Candace Owens] and Ray J." Insinuating that Kim has a lot on her plate, one fan said, "Managing someone's mental state while trying to handle yours, raise children, conduct business is exhausting and too much to much on someone."

The former spouses recently reunited at their daughter North's basketball game. According to eyewitness, Kim didn't speak to Ye and also refused to look in his direction. Additionally, the KKW Beauty founder allegedly had her car moved in the parking lot so she could avoid any communication.