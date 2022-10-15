 

Brian Austin Green Fires Back at Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Alleged Custody Claims

Brian Austin Green Fires Back at Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Alleged Custody Claims
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star makes use of his Instagram account to clap back at ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil, who allegedly accuses him of asking for child support.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green has responded to an alleged custody claim by his ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star took to his Instagram account to clap back at Vanessa, who allegedly accused him of asking for child support.

On Thursday, October 13, Brian shared on Instagram Story a screenshot of court papers that appeared to show Vanessa being listed as the petitioner and Brian as the respondent. "I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support," the 49-year-old actor wrote. "How was I the Respondent then???" he continued.

In his post, Brian added hashtags of #factsisfacts and #thetruthshallsetyoufree. The actor, however, didn't detail where he "heard" the allegations.

Brian Austin Green's Instagram Story

Brian Austin Green responded to ex Vanessa Marcil's alleged custody claim.

  See also...

The former couple shares a 20-year-old son, Kassius, who was born in 2002. The two called it quits in 2003 after four years together.

In addition to Kassius, the "Anger Management" alum is also the father of three sons, Noah (9), Bodhi (8) and Journey (5), whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. He also has 3-month-old son Zane with current girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Back in July, Sharna shared that Megan had met the baby. "She came and got some Zane snuggle time, which was wonderful and really great to see," the "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer told Us Weekly of the "Transformers" actress, addding, "She said he's super cute and such a chill baby, which he is." Meanwhile, the 37-year-old noted that Noah, Journey and Bodhi are all "obsessed" with their baby brother.

In a separate interview, Brian told Entertainment Tonight that her kids have all been very harmonious, even before the baby was born. "The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant," he recalled.

"They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they're just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now, going, 'Is he awake yet?' You know, they tip toe around, they're so cute, its so cool," he added. "It's just been really smooth sailing. It's been great."

You can share this post!

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video Surfaces of Alleged Shooting at G Herbo's Atlanta Show
Related Posts
Brian Austin Green Weighs In on Possibility of Having Sixth Child

Brian Austin Green Weighs In on Possibility of Having Sixth Child

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome First Child Together, Offer Glimpse of Baby Boy

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome First Child Together, Offer Glimpse of Baby Boy

Brian Austin Green Lost 20 Lbs After 'Rough' Battle With Ulcerative Colitis

Brian Austin Green Lost 20 Lbs After 'Rough' Battle With Ulcerative Colitis

Brian Austin Green Reveals 'Terrible Experience' After Being 'Bedridden' With Ulcerative Colitis

Brian Austin Green Reveals 'Terrible Experience' After Being 'Bedridden' With Ulcerative Colitis

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery