Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Mike Itkis, who is campaigning to replace longtime Representative Jerry Nadler, uploads a 13-minute porn video that depicts him having sex with adult film star Nicole Sage.

AceShowbiz - A Manhattan congressional candidate has gone to great lengths to win the race to the House of Representatives. Long-odds, third-party hopeful Mike Itkis has released his sex tape in a bid to replace longtime incumbent Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, by highlighting his sex positive political platform

Itkis, who is an independent candidate running for the House of Representatives in Manhattan's 12th District, uploaded the 13-minute video to a popular porn website, Pornhub, as a "conversation piece," he stated on Friday, October 14. The 2021 video, titled "Bucket List Bonanza", depicts him having sex with adult film star Nicole Sage.

"If I would just talk about it [his platform], it wouldn't demonstrate my commitment to the issue," Itkis, who describes himself as "very liberal," told City & State. "And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform."

Itkis said it was the first time he's ever had sex on camera. "I'm kind of a nerd who doesn't like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But, I thought the issues I'm trying to address are so important... I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way," he explained.

Itkis is all about legalizing sex work. On his campaign website, the 53-year-old said he supports sexual rights and "actively oppose[s] the conservative idea that sex should only happen between a man and a woman who are married to each other." Issues on his platform include legalizing sex work, ending adultery laws, protecting privacy rights and redefining the abortion debate as "a right to unplanned sex."

Itkis, whose background on his campaign page states he's "Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist," says he is dedicated to making sexual rights explicit by "ending adultery laws" and "decriminalizing and legalizing sex work." He also targets child support payments, writing that "men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement."

Republican candidate Mike Zumbluskas, who is also in the running for the House of Representatives in Manhattan's 12th District, said he understands Itkis' decision to release his own sex tape. "You gotta do what you gotta do," Zumbluskas said. "The media ignores everybody that's not a Democrat in the city."