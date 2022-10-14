Fivio Foreign's Ex Apologizes for Gay Porn Accusations

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

Jasmine, who also called the rapper 'sex addict' during Instagram Live last month, takes to social media to apologize for claiming that the 'Say My Name' spitter watched gay porn.

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign's baby mama Jasmine backtracked on her allegations regarding the rapper's sexual orientation. On Thursday, October 13, she took to social media to apologize for claiming that the "Say My Name" rapper watched gay porn in addition to calling him a "sex addict."

In Instagram Story, Jasmine wrote, "I wanted to apologize to Fivio Foreign for the things i've said." She continued, "We are a family. I should have not went live and said those things and they were NOT TRUE! I was angry with a lot of things."

Jasmine made the allegations during an Instagram Live in September. At the time, she told her followers, "I went through his porn history, it was gay s**t. It was mad gay s**t on his porn history."

She then detailed her sexual encounters with Fivio that further raised her suspicion. "This was happening for two years already...while we were f**king...he would f**k up as in the first couple times, I was like 'Yo, he's just f**king up.' I didn't think nothing of it," she recalled. "I'm saying f**k up as in...you know we talk when we f**k, we talk nasty."

She continued, "So, instead of saying, 'This is my p***y,' he'll say, 'This is my d**k or give me that d**k.' At first, I was like, 'You know maybe because I'm saying d**k, he's saying d**k after me, probably confusing it.' Like, I'm not thinking nothing of it, I've never experienced anything like that with a DM n***a... Maybe he's confused."

In addition, Jasmine suggested that he has got other women pregnant at the same time. "Whoever's pregnant by him, go get an abortion," she claimed. " 'Cause y'all gonna suffer. I'm saying that because right now I think he got two b***hes pregnant right now. He gets around. He f**ks around and he does not use a condom. Y'all gotta be careful. This man is like a sex addict."

Fivio quickly denied the claims. Instead, he accused Jasmine of being jealous of his relationship with fellow rapper Mellow Rackz. "Out of respect for the mother of my children, I am going to handle this issue privately," Fivio shared in a statement.

"Never have I ever been accused of not taking care of my children and my responsibilities. As an artist, I travel for work to take care of my family. I love my kids and their mother and it's unfortunate that she's made her frustrations with a relationship that I have with Mellow [Rackz], public," he continued.

Fivio and Mellow, however, called it quits shortly after the "City of Gods" rhymer released his statement. "Wtf I look like fake'n a relationship Imma whole Brooklyn N***a," he said on Twitter in September. Also seemingly confirming the split, Mellow tweeted, "Less problems in life the easier it is."