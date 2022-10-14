Rihanna May Debut Her Son and Have Extended Performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER Music

Words are the 'Only Girl (In the World)' singer will bring out her partner A$AP Rocky as well as their newborn son as part of the show that is said to be the longest in Super Bowl's history.

Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - It's apparently only a matter of time before the world could finally get a glimpse of Rihanna's child. The pop star is seemingly waiting for the right moment to debut her son and her Super Bowl Halftime Show gig could be the perfect momentum for it.

Rumor has it that Rih would bring out her partner A$AP Rocky and their 4-month-old son as part of the show. The details surrounding how are reportedly still being worked out, but a person allegedly extremely close to the star said this is "100% sure" happening.

Besides her loved ones, Rihanna will reportedly feature Jeezy (Young Jeezy), Calvin Harris and Eminem as part of the set, with Jay-Z joining her when her hit "Umbrella" plays as the finale. Kanye West was allegedly supposed to be a part of the show, but given his current controversies, the producers have scrapped the idea of including Ye in the highly-anticipated show.

As if it's not exciting enough, Rihanna's Halftime Show is said to be the longest in Super Bowl's history. According to Media Take Out, while the Halftime Show is usually about 12-14 minutes long, the upcoming show will be about 20 minutes long.

As to how Rih will get the extra time, Apple, which is backing her show, is said to be buying up about 5 minutes of advertising before and after the show, which will be used to extend the Barbadian beauty's performance.

In other news, reports have been swirling that Rihanna may embark on a stadium tour next year following the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It is believed that she has been returning to the recording studio to work on new music shortly after the announcement about the February 12, 2023 gig was made last month.