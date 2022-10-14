 

Silk Sonic 'Humbly' and 'Sexually' Bows Out of Submitting Album for Grammys Consideration

Silk Sonic 'Humbly' and 'Sexually' Bows Out of Submitting Album for Grammys Consideration
Instagram
Music

Announcing their shocking decision, Bruno Mars says that they couldn't 'ask for anything more' after the duo's single 'Leave the Door Open' won all four Grammys for which it was nominated at the 2022 awards.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - The race for the 2023 Grammy Awards has not even begun, but Silk Sonic has decided not to partake in the competition. Bruno Mars has announced that the duo will not submit their acclaimed debut album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for Grammy consideration.

"Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed for it. We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement on Thursday, October 13. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."

While the album wasn't eligible for this year's Grammys because it was only released in November 2021, the album's lead single "Leave the Door Open" won all four Grammys for which it was nominated at the 2022 awards. Grateful for the honor, the 37-year-old said, "Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to first single 'Leave the Door Open.' Everything else was just icing on the cake."

  See also...

"We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform - not once, but twice - and awarding us at last year's ceremony. We'd be crazy to ask for anything more," he said of the duo's spirited performance at this year's show of "777" and "Hot Music" and a run-through of "Leave the Door Open" for the 2021 broadcast.

Responding to the duo's decision, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, "Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year. We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together."

Mars has always been a Grammy favorite, no matter who he's working with. He has won 15 times out of 31 nominations, while his teammate Anderson .Paak has eight Grammys, including four he won before linking up in Silk Sonic.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on February 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The nominees will be announced on November 15.

You can share this post!

Gunna Reportedly Denied Bond for 3rd Time Because of This

Harry Styles Helps Olivia Wilde Prepare Kids' Halloween Costumes Amid Rumors She's Abandoning Them
Related Posts
Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic Kicks Off Live Show, Wins Song of the Year

Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic Kicks Off Live Show, Wins Song of the Year

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to Tackle Las Vegas Residency as Silk Sonic in February

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to Tackle Las Vegas Residency as Silk Sonic in February

Silk Sonic Lead Winners at 2021 Soul Train Awards

Silk Sonic Lead Winners at 2021 Soul Train Awards

Bruno Mars Butt Heads With Anderson .Paak All the Time Over Silk Sonic Music

Bruno Mars Butt Heads With Anderson .Paak All the Time Over Silk Sonic Music

Most Read
Camila Cabello 'Almost Embarrassed' as Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend Sing Her Song
Music

Camila Cabello 'Almost Embarrassed' as Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend Sing Her Song

Ashanti Appears to Poke Fun at Irv Gotti's 'Lil D**k' on Diddy's New Song

Ashanti Appears to Poke Fun at Irv Gotti's 'Lil D**k' on Diddy's New Song

Lil Yachty Unveils Music Video for His Viral 83-Second Track 'Poland'

Lil Yachty Unveils Music Video for His Viral 83-Second Track 'Poland'

Post Malone Apologizes to Boston Fans With Free Signed T-Shirts During Show

Post Malone Apologizes to Boston Fans With Free Signed T-Shirts During Show

Nicki Minaj and G Herbo Spark New Collaboration Rumors

Nicki Minaj and G Herbo Spark New Collaboration Rumors

Cardi B Plans Her First Full Arena Tour in the U.K.

Cardi B Plans Her First Full Arena Tour in the U.K.

Imagine Dragons Celebrates World Mental Health Day by Releasing 'I Don't Like Myself' Visuals

Imagine Dragons Celebrates World Mental Health Day by Releasing 'I Don't Like Myself' Visuals

Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Lizzo Insists She's Unaware of Word 'Sp*z' Being Used as Slur When She Included It in Her Lyrics

Lizzo Insists She's Unaware of Word 'Sp*z' Being Used as Slur When She Included It in Her Lyrics

Watch EST Gee and Machine Gun Kelly's Newly-Released Music Video for 'Death Around the Corner'

Watch EST Gee and Machine Gun Kelly's Newly-Released Music Video for 'Death Around the Corner'

NBA YoungBoy Plans Collaborative Album With Baton Rogue Artists Only

NBA YoungBoy Plans Collaborative Album With Baton Rogue Artists Only

Blink-182 Surprises Fans With Reunion Tour Featuring Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 Surprises Fans With Reunion Tour Featuring Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years