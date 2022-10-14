 

Chrissy Teigen No Longer Has 'Strong' Stomach Amid Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen No Longer Has 'Strong' Stomach Amid Pregnancy
Instagram
Celebrity

The celebrity cookbook author opens up about her pregnancy struggles, explaining that she no longer lives 'the life of a spoiled rotten stomach' while expecting a baby.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is moaning about the loss of her "strong" stomach. Currently pregnant, the 36-year-old model found she has to be much more careful about what she eats as certain foods can "take [her] down," something she's never experienced before.

"I have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach. I could do ANYTHING to it - street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots," she wrote on Instagram. "And she was strong, my stomach. Now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours (sic)."

However, Chrissy - who already as Luna, six, and Miles, four, with husband John Legend and lost their son Jack late into her pregnancy in September 2020 - insisted it was a small sacrifice to make. She added, "But I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby! (sic)"

  See also...

The "Lip Sync Battle" star announced in August that she was pregnant but admitted she had been "too nervous" to tell fans because of her previous struggles.

She wrote on Instagram, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long! (sic)"

John later confirmed their baby is due "early next year."

You can share this post!

Anna Delvey Wants 'Second Chance', Insists She 'Suffered a Lot' After Busted as Con Artist

Julia Roberts Believes 'Lots of Making Out' Is Key to Happy Marriage, George Clooney Agrees
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Brutal' Comments After Her Abortion Confession: I've Seen Worst

Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Brutal' Comments After Her Abortion Confession: I've Seen Worst

Chrissy Teigen Comes to Realization She Had Abortion With Third Child After More Than a Year

Chrissy Teigen Comes to Realization She Had Abortion With Third Child After More Than a Year

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Due to Welcome Baby No. 3 in Early 2023

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Due to Welcome Baby No. 3 in Early 2023

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up on Her 'Least Fun Stage' of Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up on Her 'Least Fun Stage' of Pregnancy

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash