Chrissy Teigen No Longer Has 'Strong' Stomach Amid Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The celebrity cookbook author opens up about her pregnancy struggles, explaining that she no longer lives 'the life of a spoiled rotten stomach' while expecting a baby.

Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is moaning about the loss of her "strong" stomach. Currently pregnant, the 36-year-old model found she has to be much more careful about what she eats as certain foods can "take [her] down," something she's never experienced before.

"I have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach. I could do ANYTHING to it - street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots," she wrote on Instagram. "And she was strong, my stomach. Now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours (sic)."

However, Chrissy - who already as Luna, six, and Miles, four, with husband John Legend and lost their son Jack late into her pregnancy in September 2020 - insisted it was a small sacrifice to make. She added, "But I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby! (sic)"

The "Lip Sync Battle" star announced in August that she was pregnant but admitted she had been "too nervous" to tell fans because of her previous struggles.

She wrote on Instagram, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long! (sic)"

John later confirmed their baby is due "early next year."