Kanye West Allegedly 'Happy' He 'Crossed the Line' With His Anti-Semitic Remarks

The Yeezy designer shares in a new interview that he's 'happy' that he manages to open a discussion with his controversial remarks that draws him major backlash.

Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is seemingly unapologetic about his anti-semitic comments that enraged people. The Yeezy designer shared in a new interview on Wednesday, October 12 he's "happy" that he opened a discussion with his controversial remarks.

"Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you're being anti-Semitic," he told Page Six while attending the screening for Candace Owens' new documentary "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM". He also responded to being dropped by JP Morgan Chase, saying, "I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank."

During the interview, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian also called himself "the richest black man in American history." The 45-year-old multi-hyphenate was about to further talk about JP Morgan Chase, but was interrupted when a truck drove by. Ye then decided to "speak at a different time."

Breaking the news about the bank cutting ties with Ye was Candace. Earlier that day, the conservative political commentator wrote on Twitter, "Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank."

"We have reached extremely frightening times in this country. Who are what has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up," she continued. "Tonight I am focusing on my BLM documentary premiere. We will revisit this crucial topic tomorrow."

The letter arrived after Ye made headlines for his anti-semitic comments that got him banned from Twitter and Instagram. He first made such statements in an Instagram post while responding to Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, who asked him to stop promoting the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," Ye wrote to the fellow hip-hop star.

The Chicago emcee doubled down the sentiment in a tweet which read, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE ... The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

His online antics, unsurprisingly, earned him huge backlash from people. Celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Grande, Mandy Moore, Michael Rapaport, Meghan McCain, Sarah Silverman, Maria Shriver and Jack Antonoff were among those who publicly called out Ye for the comments.