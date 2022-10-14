 

Kanye West Allegedly 'Happy' He 'Crossed the Line' With His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West Allegedly 'Happy' He 'Crossed the Line' With His Anti-Semitic Remarks
Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER
Celebrity

The Yeezy designer shares in a new interview that he's 'happy' that he manages to open a discussion with his controversial remarks that draws him major backlash.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is seemingly unapologetic about his anti-semitic comments that enraged people. The Yeezy designer shared in a new interview on Wednesday, October 12 he's "happy" that he opened a discussion with his controversial remarks.

"Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you're being anti-Semitic," he told Page Six while attending the screening for Candace Owens' new documentary "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM". He also responded to being dropped by JP Morgan Chase, saying, "I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank."

During the interview, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian also called himself "the richest black man in American history." The 45-year-old multi-hyphenate was about to further talk about JP Morgan Chase, but was interrupted when a truck drove by. Ye then decided to "speak at a different time."

Breaking the news about the bank cutting ties with Ye was Candace. Earlier that day, the conservative political commentator wrote on Twitter, "Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank."

  See also...

"We have reached extremely frightening times in this country. Who are what has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up," she continued. "Tonight I am focusing on my BLM documentary premiere. We will revisit this crucial topic tomorrow."

The letter arrived after Ye made headlines for his anti-semitic comments that got him banned from Twitter and Instagram. He first made such statements in an Instagram post while responding to Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, who asked him to stop promoting the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," Ye wrote to the fellow hip-hop star.

The Chicago emcee doubled down the sentiment in a tweet which read, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE ... The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

His online antics, unsurprisingly, earned him huge backlash from people. Celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Grande, Mandy Moore, Michael Rapaport, Meghan McCain, Sarah Silverman, Maria Shriver and Jack Antonoff were among those who publicly called out Ye for the comments.

You can share this post!

Anne Hathaway Addresses 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Speculations

NLE Choppa Clowned After Showering in the Rain
Related Posts
Kanye West All Smiles While Reuniting With Ray J at Candace Owens' BLM Documentary Screening

Kanye West All Smiles While Reuniting With Ray J at Candace Owens' BLM Documentary Screening

Report: Kanye West Said He Loved Hitler In 2018 Interview

Report: Kanye West Said He Loved Hitler In 2018 Interview

Kanye West Shares Cospiracy Theory About Actors Being Hired to 'Sexualize' His Kids

Kanye West Shares Cospiracy Theory About Actors Being Hired to 'Sexualize' His Kids

Kanye West Seen on Another Date With Model Juliana Nalu

Kanye West Seen on Another Date With Model Juliana Nalu

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash