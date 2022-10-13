 

Anne Hathaway Addresses 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Speculations

Anne Hathaway Addresses 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Speculations
Cover Images/Marion Curtis/StarPix
Movie

The 39-year-old actress' comments arrive after she wore an outfit that many believed were inspired by her 'The Devil Wears Prada' character Andy Sachs at the New York Fashion Week.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Anne Hathaway says a sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" is not going to happen. The 39-year-old actress, who starred as fashion graduate Andy Sachs opposite Meryl Streep in the hit 2006 comedy, has ruled out the idea of a follow-up.

Anne said, "There's not going to be a sequel. It's not gonna happen. It's just like, we can't do it. It's not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. There will be other films. We can just watch that one ['The Devil Wears Prada'] again."

  See also...

Meanwhile, "Princess Diaries" star wore an outfit to the New York Fashion Week thought to have been reminiscent of her Andy Sachs character and joked that she wished she was "clever enough" to correlate the two, noting that it was all a "funny coincidence."

"I wish that I was this clever. I wish I had this kind of, I don't know, Machiavellian tendency and I could move all the chess pieces. The truth is it was the outfit that came that fit, and that was the best hairstyle for it. And it turns out people really like 'The Devil Wears Prada'," She told Entertainment Tonight of the iconic movie, which earned an Oscar nomination for Meryl for her role as powerful magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

Anne continued, "It was a funny coincidence. On the way out the door, I was like, 'Oh, I wonder if anybody will notice?' The thing is, I don't stop and focus on it, but it was a beautiful kind of [thing]. If anything, it was a testament to people's love of the movie and how deeply they've taken that film, and that's just a wonderful feeling. I just feel so lucky."

You can share this post!

Kevin Hart Pays Tribute to His 'Realest' and 'Rawest' Dad as He Mourns Father's Death

Sean Kanan Claims 'Karate Kid' Bosses Threatened to Fire Him After He 'Almost Died' on Set
Related Posts
Anne Hathaway Praises Husband Adam Schulman: He's 'World's Greatest Partner'

Anne Hathaway Praises Husband Adam Schulman: He's 'World's Greatest Partner'

Anne Hathaway and Richard Gere Urge World Leaders to 'Boldly Act' on Vaccine Equity to End Pandemic

Anne Hathaway and Richard Gere Urge World Leaders to 'Boldly Act' on Vaccine Equity to End Pandemic

Anne Hathaway's Ex Claims She Made Business Decision to Ditch Him After His Fraud Arrest

Anne Hathaway's Ex Claims She Made Business Decision to Ditch Him After His Fraud Arrest

Oscars Writers Compare Anne Hathaway-James Franco Pairing to Most Uncomfortable Blind Date

Oscars Writers Compare Anne Hathaway-James Franco Pairing to Most Uncomfortable Blind Date

Most Read
Viola Davis Recalls Painful Memories of Sexual Assault for Her Performance in 'The Woman King'
Movie

Viola Davis Recalls Painful Memories of Sexual Assault for Her Performance in 'The Woman King'

Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie

Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

'Wonder Woman 3' Script Has Been Completed

'Wonder Woman 3' Script Has Been Completed

Selena Gomez Grew Up Feeling She's Not 'Good Enough' Despite Success as Child Star

Selena Gomez Grew Up Feeling She's Not 'Good Enough' Despite Success as Child Star

Geena Davis Speaks Against Bill Murray After He's Accused of Sexual Assault on 'Being Mortal' Set

Geena Davis Speaks Against Bill Murray After He's Accused of Sexual Assault on 'Being Mortal' Set

Nicholas Hoult in Negotiations to Join Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'

Nicholas Hoult in Negotiations to Join Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'

Chloe Moretz Keen to Play Villain as She Has Talked to Marvel About Joining MCU

Chloe Moretz Keen to Play Villain as She Has Talked to Marvel About Joining MCU

Jamie Dornan and Tina Fey Signed on for New Adaptation of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot

Jamie Dornan and Tina Fey Signed on for New Adaptation of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot

Scarlett Johansson Is Grateful Young Actresses Now Aren't 'Pigeonholed' Like She Was

Scarlett Johansson Is Grateful Young Actresses Now Aren't 'Pigeonholed' Like She Was

Bill Murray Pays $100K to Settle 'Being Mortal' On-Set Misconduct Allegation Out of Court

Bill Murray Pays $100K to Settle 'Being Mortal' On-Set Misconduct Allegation Out of Court

Tom Felton Admits to Struggling to Land Roles After Completing 'Harry Potter'

Tom Felton Admits to Struggling to Land Roles After Completing 'Harry Potter'

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Cast in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Cast in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'